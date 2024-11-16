John Mathis Memorial Fund

Dear family and friends,

I am writing this email in support of my dear friend Nancy Mathis. We all know that she lost her beloved husband of 47 years several weeks ago, and his memorial service is on Saturday, November 23rd. Nancy and John lived a simple life of service to the church and people. Because of this, they both lived off of their social security and John’s minimal Air Force pension. When John passed, Nancy immediately lost John’s pension, and all she has left is her own social security. To help secure her for the rest of her life, Nancy took her small savings and made a partial down payment on a mobile tiny home. With the support and generosity of her family, the home will be placed on the property of her children Mark and Teresa. As Mark and Theresa have spent considerable amounts of money and time preparing the area for Nancy’s future, I want to ask for your support in caring for our dear friend in this time of need.

Because I would love to see her regrow some of that savings to help her live in peace and without worry. I am asking loved ones to please consider donating money to Nancy for the completion of her down payment. Our goal for her is to raise $15,000! In Lieu of flowers we would suggest a donation toward this amount! We will be using the online platform “GiveSendGo,” to make sure your generosity is secured.

Please pray and consider helping us give back to Nancy after she has poured so much of herself into each of us.

Thank you so much. Love~ Lynda and Paul Samples



