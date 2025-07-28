Surprise Support for John & MaryBeth Wilson!

Hello, Friend! If you’ve arrived at this page, we believe God led you here! 🙂 We are endeavoring to raise money for a couple of God’s children in need! John & MaryBeth Wilson are friends of Kim’s and mine from our previous church. Through a series of financial hardships and challenges, John & MaryBeth have suddenly found themselves without a home. Their church has helped as able, and John’s employer and some others have too! Thankfully, this bought them some time. However, though they can afford rent for a small place, they’ve gotten behind a bit and are still in search of a more permanent home. They’ve also applied for aide with the county but this takes time. Whether you know them or not, we want to invite you to help us raise $ for a few more nights in a hotel, as well for a down payment on a small apartment.

Kim and I will match up to $850 of giving to get John and MaryBeth to $1700, which should go a long way in getting them caught up! 😃 Please pray for them and prayerfully consider how The LORD might be calling to join in this Goal!

Thank you so much and may God bless you!

“The generous will prosper; those who refresh others will themselves be refreshed.”

(Proverbs 11:25)