Honoring John's Legacy for Jayla's Future

John Howard Crestwell IV, known affectionately as John to his friends and family, passed away on June 9, 2025, at the age of 38 in Spartanburg, SC. Born on February 3, 1987, in Landover, MD, John's infectious laughter and boundless courage left an indelible mark on all who knew him.

John's life was a testament to the love he had for his family, especially his cherished daughter, Jayla Love Theresa Crestwell, who was the center of his world. His devotion to her was evident in every aspect of his life, and his legacy of love and strength will continue to guide her as she grows.

He is survived by his adoring daughter, Jayla; his loving sisters, Kamesha Gilmore and Kamala Espig, along with their spouses, Jeremiah and Jon; his caring aunts, Loretta Watson and Hattie Martin; his uncle, Michael Fuller; and his treasured nephews and niece, Nehemiah, Langston, Micah, Mayah, and Julius. John was predeceased by his beloved parents, Theresa Perry Crestwell-Sims and John Howard Crestwell III. His memory will also be cherished by his numerous cousins, other family members, and a host of friends who will deeply miss his presence.

John's passion for life was paralleled by his love for basketball. He found joy in the game, whether he was playing on the local courts or cheering on his favorite teams. His commitment to fitness was more than a hobby; it was a way of life that he embraced with enthusiasm and encouraged in others.

Those who knew John would describe him as courageous, loving, and spirited. He had an uncanny ability to light up a room with his humor and to make people happy. His laughter was contagious, and his knack for storytelling will be fondly remembered by all who had the pleasure of listening.

John's journey through life was marked by his unwavering spirit and the deep connections he forged with those around him. His legacy is not only in the lives he touched but also in the laughter and love he left behind. As we say goodbye to John Howard Crestwell IV, we celebrate a life lived with passion, a heart given freely to others, and a soul that will forever remain a beacon of joy and courage.

All donations will go directly towards funeral and ceremonial expenses, his daughter Jayla’s college fund, and the family’s home finances. Your generosity will not only help the family during this difficult time but will also ensure that John’s support for his daughter continues to be felt for years to come.


Recent Donations
Shanequa Clarke
$ 10.00 USD
4 days ago

I pray that God gives you all comfort and strength during this time.

Lakshmi Anand
$ 25.00 USD
12 days ago

May his soul rest in peace.

Kyle Brooks
$ 100.00 USD
16 days ago

The Manton Family
$ 25.00 USD
16 days ago

We knew him in HS and knew how wonderful he was. Praying for your family. We hope this helps Jayla even in a small kind of way! -Our condolences Drew and Julie

James and Anne
$ 250.00 USD
21 days ago

We are so sorry for your heartbreaking loss.

The Gordons
$ 150.00 USD
24 days ago

We are so sorry for your loss. May his memory be a blessing.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
29 days ago

My condolences to the family and praying for that little one.

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
1 month ago

John will be missed. Love Mrs Sally Gilmore, Tonya Ervin, and Theo and May Gilmore

Elliot Hirshorn
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Dara Martin
$ 75.00 USD
1 month ago

DeMarco
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

🙏🏻🫶

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

I love you all and I am praying! The Lord is with you ALWAYS!

Gilmore
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Sending prayers and love 🙏🏾❤️

Melissa Miller
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Our love and prayers are with you and your family. May he rest in peace!❤️🙏🏼

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
1 month ago

Our hearts are with you all. John’s infectious spirit and love for life shone so brightly in the short time we have spent with him - just as beautiful as you have described. He was a gift to all who knew him. Holding you close in prayer. Psalm 34:18 With much love-

Michelle and Gina
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

We love you guys and are praying for you!

Pat Perry
$ 200.00 USD
1 month ago

Thinking of you guys and praying for you.

Wanda Mobley
$ 10.00 USD
1 month ago

Praying for their family. Keeping your camper and her family uplifted in prayers for peace, strength and comfort.

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

