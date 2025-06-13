Honoring John's Legacy for Jayla's Future

John Howard Crestwell IV, known affectionately as John to his friends and family, passed away on June 9, 2025, at the age of 38 in Spartanburg, SC. Born on February 3, 1987, in Landover, MD, John's infectious laughter and boundless courage left an indelible mark on all who knew him.

John's life was a testament to the love he had for his family, especially his cherished daughter, Jayla Love Theresa Crestwell, who was the center of his world. His devotion to her was evident in every aspect of his life, and his legacy of love and strength will continue to guide her as she grows.

He is survived by his adoring daughter, Jayla; his loving sisters, Kamesha Gilmore and Kamala Espig, along with their spouses, Jeremiah and Jon; his caring aunts, Loretta Watson and Hattie Martin; his uncle, Michael Fuller; and his treasured nephews and niece, Nehemiah, Langston, Micah, Mayah, and Julius. John was predeceased by his beloved parents, Theresa Perry Crestwell-Sims and John Howard Crestwell III. His memory will also be cherished by his numerous cousins, other family members, and a host of friends who will deeply miss his presence.

John's passion for life was paralleled by his love for basketball. He found joy in the game, whether he was playing on the local courts or cheering on his favorite teams. His commitment to fitness was more than a hobby; it was a way of life that he embraced with enthusiasm and encouraged in others.

Those who knew John would describe him as courageous, loving, and spirited. He had an uncanny ability to light up a room with his humor and to make people happy. His laughter was contagious, and his knack for storytelling will be fondly remembered by all who had the pleasure of listening.

John's journey through life was marked by his unwavering spirit and the deep connections he forged with those around him. His legacy is not only in the lives he touched but also in the laughter and love he left behind. As we say goodbye to John Howard Crestwell IV, we celebrate a life lived with passion, a heart given freely to others, and a soul that will forever remain a beacon of joy and courage.

All donations will go directly towards funeral and ceremonial expenses, his daughter Jayla’s college fund, and the family’s home finances. Your generosity will not only help the family during this difficult time but will also ensure that John’s support for his daughter continues to be felt for years to come.



