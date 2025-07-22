Honoring Our Ranger: Help His Family Carry On

On Sunday evening, July 20th, 2025, the world lost one of its most unforgettable characters.

John George — U.S. Army Airborne Ranger, wildland firefighter, partner, father of two — passed away suddenly in Melbourne, Australia.

John wasn’t your typical anything. He was unpredictable in the best way. Raw, intense, bold. A man whose energy filled the room and whose loyalty never wavered. You never quite knew what he’d say or do next — but you knew he’d have your back as he raises hell and laughs while doing it.

After his military career, he chose a different kind of battlefield — joining the front lines in Australia as a wildland firefighter for the Australian government, courageously fighting bushfires to protect communities across the region.

But more than any title or uniform, John was a family man. He leaves behind two incredible kids, Natalie and William, and devoted partner, Kylie Houghton. He was both fierce and gentle — a rare kind of strength.

Now, in the midst of their grief, Kylie and the children are faced with the emotional and financial burden of saying goodbye. Funeral and memorial services are being planned in both Australia and the United States, to honor the life of a man who left his mark on two continents and countless hearts.

This fundraiser has been created to help ease that burden — All funds raised will go directly to Kylie covering funeral costs, travel arrangements, and easing the financial burdens ahead for his young family.

To those who knew him, John was chaos and courage. Fire and fight. A story worth telling — and a man worth honoring.

No donation is too small. Every act of generosity is a reminder that although one of our strongest has fallen, he is not forgotten. Thank you so much for everyone’s love and support.

RLTW.

— Chase Morris

Forever Brother-in-Arms