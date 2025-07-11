Support for John Flick and His Family

Help Us Reach $25,000 for John Flick & His Family

On June 20, our dear friend and community leader, John Flick, was in a terrible accident that left him hospitalized. John has always been someone who gives so much of himself — as a dedicated Chamber Member, trusted legal advisor, member of our Board of Directors, and generous volunteer. He’s the kind of person who shows up, supports others without hesitation, and truly makes a difference in the lives of those around him.

Now, it’s our turn to show up for John.

We are rallying together to raise $25,000 to help support John’s family during this incredibly difficult time. These funds will go toward easing the immediate financial burdens they are facing — from medical expenses to everyday needs — so they can focus on what matters most.

Please consider making a donation, no matter the size. Every contribution, every prayer, and every share of this message makes a difference.

Let’s come together as a community to lift up a man who has given so much to all of us.

Thank you for your kindness, support, and love.

Together, We Are Stronger.