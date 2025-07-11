Support for John Flick and His Family

Goal:
USD $25,000
Raised:
USD $9,000
Help Us Reach $25,000 for John Flick & His Family
On June 20, our dear friend and community leader, John Flick, was in a terrible accident that left him hospitalized. John has always been someone who gives so much of himself — as a dedicated Chamber Member, trusted legal advisor, member of our Board of Directors, and generous volunteer. He’s the kind of person who shows up, supports others without hesitation, and truly makes a difference in the lives of those around him.
Now, it’s our turn to show up for John.
We are rallying together to raise $25,000 to help support John’s family during this incredibly difficult time. These funds will go toward easing the immediate financial burdens they are facing — from medical expenses to everyday needs — so they can focus on what matters most.
Please consider making a donation, no matter the size. Every contribution, every prayer, and every share of this message makes a difference.
Let’s come together as a community to lift up a man who has given so much to all of us.
Thank you for your kindness, support, and love.
Together, We Are Stronger.
Sending prayers and love to the Flick family.
We are sending continued prayers to John and his family as he was so supportive to myself and my family in our time of need ❤️
I've known John for a short time because he helped me with the purchase of the temple in Gardner for our church. He's a great person and we ask Heavenly Father to give him health and life. We pray for the family and that God bless them.
From all of us at GFA please know our thoughts are with you.
John, you have touched so many lives through your leadership and kindness/giving. Please know that you and your family are in our thoughts and prayers.
Praying for your family!!!
My thoughts and prayers are with you during this difficult time.
Thinking of you and your family from the soccer side lines
You continue to be in our hearts and in our prayers.
