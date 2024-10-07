Helene Won't Steal Our Dream

In John 16:33 Jesus says to his disciples "I have told you these things, so that in me you may have peace. In this world you will have trouble. But take heart! I have overcome the world."





As many of you have read and seen on the news, torrential rainfall from Hurricane Helene caused catastrophic flooding and unimaginable damage across the southeast. A particularly hard-hit area was western North Carolina and just over the boarder in eastern Tennessee, where we saw some of the highest river levels and most severe flooding ever observed across the region.

Our hearts ache for the hundreds of thousands of people affected by the destruction. Among those whose lives were upended are Jeff and Louise Wellman, a precious and dearly loved family who lost their home and part of their land to the raging floodwaters.

The Wellmans' cabin, nestled on the banks of the serene French Broad River in the peaceful community of Del Rio, TN, was more than just a house; it was a sanctuary where generations gathered to celebrate birthdays, holidays, and create lifelong memories. For years, Jeff and Louise had poured their heart and soul into turning this cabin into their dream... a perfect place to retire by the water and enjoy their golden years, surrounded by family, friends, and (most of all) their grandchildren.

Tragically, the floodwaters had other plans. Even though, the Wellman's worked tirelessly to prepare their home to withstand flooding, no one could have prepared for what happened on September 27th when Hurricane Helene left a trail of destruction. The Wellmans’ cherished home and all their belongings were swept away and now lie in wreckage along the banks of the river. Now, they face the daunting task of rebuilding their dream from the ground up.

Your donation can help bring hope back to the Wellman family during this incredibly difficult time. With your support, they can secure temporary housing, replace essential belongings, and ultimately begin the journey of restoring their dream home.

Every contribution, no matter how small, will make a world of difference to this precious family. By donating, you’re not only helping to ease their financial burden but also sending a powerful message of love, compassion and solidarity in the face of tragedy.

Let’s come together and show the Wellman's that their friends, their family, and their community stands behind them as they navigate this challenging path. Your generosity will bring them one step closer to rebuilding their lives and ensuring that future generations can once again gather at their beloved home to create cherished memories.

Please donate today and help the Wellman's piece their dream back together. If everyone we know donated $10, we would reach our goal without question. If you're unable to donate, please share the link and spread the word to others who can help.

Thank you for your generosity, your thoughts and your prayers during this difficult time. Although our hearts are torn, we look to the One who holds us in His arms, our Savior, Jesus Christ who has already overcome. In true Wellman fashion, when we spoke to Jeff and Louise just the other day, they were worshipping God and thanking him for his provision. So, they will not let Helene steal their dream. We will overcome.



