Supporting John and Lori Wyatt

This fundraiser is in support of John and Lori Wyatt (age 75). John is a disabled Vietnam Veteran. Lori is currently in the hospital due to severe respiratory and cardiovascular issues.

John and Lori lived in Chuckey, Tennessee near the Nolachuckey River. They were not in a flood zone. Hurricane Helene caused heavy rain in the Chuckey area. They watched as the river level kept rising. The water covered the road in front of their house. A dam failed in North Carolina and that caused a sudden deluge of water to flow into the Nolachuckey river. This resulted in a rapid increase in the water level in their area. The roads were impassable and some of the bridges in the area were washed out. Rescuers arrived at their house as water levels rose to their front porch. John, Lori and their Border Collie, Harley were taken to a friend's house where the flooding was at much lower level. Within 5 minutes of their rescue, everything they own was washed away.

Their losses included 3 vehicles, their home, a woodshop, and a storage building. They escaped with their lives but nothing else. Lori was without her medication and within a day she was transported to the hospital. She is still there today. John has struggled to find a hotel to stay in and has spent multiple nights sleeping in a rental car in the hospital parking lot.

They did have full insurance coverage on their vehicles. They also had homeowner's insurance but not flood insurance. Homeowner's insurance will not pay for their home loss and this will cause an extreme financial hardship for them as they will have to continue paying on their home mortgage for a home that no longer exists while trying to replace everything that they lost.

Please consider donating what you can to assist John and Lori in buying food, clothing, lodging and other living expenses. The financial impact of this disaster will be overwhelming for them.

May God bless you for your generosity.



