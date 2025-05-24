Support John's Battle with Pulmonary Fibrosis

Goal:
USD $10,000
Raised:
USD $100
Campaign funds will be received by John Cooper
Hi, my name is James and I'm starting a fundraiser for a good friend who just learned he has pulmonary fibrosis, which is a horrible, progressive lung disease requiring expensive medications as well as medical treatment with a challenging prognosis.
John is a fighter and will face this with all the courage and strength he can muster and with our help perhaps we can make his medical expenses more bearable .
Thank you in advance for anything you can do to help.
I will pray for you John, peace be with you.
