Help Johanna Get Life Saving Surgery Needed Now

My name is Johanna, and I’m reaching out with a heart full of faith and a desperate need for a miracle. For over 13 years, I’ve been battling full-body, type 2 stage 3 CRPS (Chronic Regional Pain Syndrome), a condition so painful it's known as the "suicide disease." It’s considered the worst pain imaginable. The pain is constant—shooting, burning, shocking, and stabbing throughout my body, leaving me bedridden and wheelchair-bound. I also suffer from spinal stenosis, erythromelalgia, disc issues, osteoporosis, and severe sleep deprivation, averaging only a few hours of sleep total each month. I'm thankful if I sleep one hour every few days to week. This lack of sleep for years has severely affected my health, causing worsening pain and new health issues. Pain keeps me awake, and lack of sleep makes the pain worse. I’ve fought through it for years, but now my body is giving up, despite how much I fight.





I got hurt after receiving a Depo-Provera shot during my previous marriage, which destroyed my sleep. Despite numerous sleep studies and numerous visits to the best specialists, nothing has helped. I later injured my foot at Disneyland, and the plantar fasciitis never healed. After moving for my ex-husband’s job, I saw a chiropractor who misdiagnosed and hurt me, leading to worsening pain and new pain in my back, neck, and feet. Since I was diagnosed after the statue of limitations, the doctor got away with it. Over time, the pain spread from my feet and back to my entire back, arms, and legs, and now to my eyes and teeth.

Despite everything, God has sustained me. My faith is my strength, and I mentor women going through struggles of their own. My husband, Jamin, and I have dedicated our lives to ministry, founding Overcome Ministries 4 Christ an online nonprofit ministry that serves those in need. We are the church without walls. We host Bible studies, prayer groups, and outreach both online and in person. We have so many things God has called us to do and I am bedridden. I feel I'm just existing and what I used to be able to do fighting without sleep and extreme pain, I no longer can do anywhere of what I diid before and it's heart breaking. I've put my all into this ministry and God has MOVED. My hope is to go to the prisons, shelters, streets, schools, and will continue online. We know we are called to full-time ministry in God's perfect timing.

I am praying for a miracle—a nerve surgery with Dr. Tollestrup in Las Vegas that could change my life. I’ve tried everything, and I know this is where God has led me and he is one one two doctors in the USA that does this. believes it could be 50% or better. The surgery costs $12,000, plus $1,500 per hour for anesthesia, and an additional $250 for 2nd consultation fee before surgery. No Insurance will cover any of it, leaving us with no option but to rely on God—He never fails—and the generosity of others who feel lead. The surgery is expected to last 2 to 4 hours.

To make matters worse, my condition is rapidly declining. I can barely hold my phone or see well enough due to pain to continue ministering as I used to. Our ministry continues, but we face severe financial hardship. Two years ago, my husband was injured in an accident and lost 6 out of 7 yrs together memory. His employer lacked proper worker’s compensation, and we’ve received no compensation and are still waiting.

We are packing up to move as God has called us to Cali for ministry and to be close to my doctor. I've seen hundreds of best doctors for 13 years and Texas doctors have judged me, refused help and left me with having to fly to cali monthly to see my old specialist until surgery. We can't afford to keep flying up and back monthly and my body can't do it. I end up bedridden recovering every time for weeks to months.God has shown me revival will happen in cali. I believe this is not the end and I cant wait to be helping as I did for years in overcome church, but even more so. Now I do a lot behind the scenes but not like before due to all these circumstances.We almost have a website for Overcome Church too.

My husband works full-time, takes the bus and walks, and takes care of me and our care dog, Ellie, but we are severely struggling. Especially with what he can do for a job only with his health as he witnesses at work and online, mentoring, praying, sermons and more.

This fundraiser covers my surgery, which includes the consultation, about 2 to 4 hours in surgery, anesthesia, and travel expenses. All funds will go to surgery and will show all receipts and videos during the process. Time is short and I'm rapidly declining. I'm praying for a miracle and thanking God in advance.

More About My Journey:

Along with CRPS, I’ve developed symptoms of trigeminal neuralgia, often called "the worst pain." Even simple tasks like brushing my teeth are excruciating, and my teeth are crumbling. I need specialized dental care under anesthesia, but no dentist will take me on without upfront payments. My insurance is through the marketplace and doesn’t cover much, while I receive very little through SSI, which only pays for some medicine and insurance for a monthly doctor visit. CRPS and trigeminal neuralgia often go together as CRPS becomes full-body, and my health is declining daily. I’m praying and believing against trigeminal neuralgia, but will be finding someone to do that soon. It's hard with our insurance.

For 13 years, I’ve shared my testimony despite my suffering. I have never stopped helping others and doing God’s will. This surgery is critical to slowing down the spread of CRPS, which could soon stop me from speaking, singing, and serving in ministry. No weapon formed against me will prosper in the name of Jesus!

I'm standing on His promises—He is faithful, and He will make a way!

I have needed to travel monthly to California to see my specialist. God has given me hope and guidance in California with my doctor, who truly cares and is only seeing me to get surgery and help with what he can in the meantime with little medication. I've spent the past 13 years trying everything and seeing every specialist there is in 5 cities and towns in Texas within 3 hrs from us and all over bay area and so cal at the best hospitals and offices and they all agree i should do this.

How You Can Help:

We are asking for your prayers and support. Prayer is powerful and we serve a powerful God. If you have been moved by Overcome Ministries and feel lead to donate, any amount helps more than you know and will not only give me some quality of life, but I will use every moment to do God's will and serve others as I have for many years. My heart longs for this more than anything.

Every dollar will go towards surgery. We are trusting in God’s provision and the kindness of others during this challenging time. For tax-deductible donations toward our ministry, please contact

Overcomeministries4Christ@gmail.com

to help others and volunteer, sponsor, and more as we are finishing our new website which will be completed soon! We truly appreciate support and need so much for this ministry I've put my heart into. All glory be to Christ! I am nothing without Him!

I will also be sharing my journey on TikTok @johannas.journey to inspire others going through struggles. Please follow along and stay updated as we see what God will do for His will and glory. I will be sharing audios of doctor visits and videos to advocate. I want to show real videos, vulnerable and what its like. When people see me I'm always ready but that's like once a month to two on camera when I go out for apt, the only time I'm ready.

Thank you for standing with us and being part of our miracle. We know that nothing is impossible for God, and we believe He will make a way.

"For I know the plans I have for you,” declares the Lord, “plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.” (Jeremiah 29:11)

With love and faith in Christ,





Johanna, Jamin, and Ellie





God bless you. Please share and thank you for your prayers and any help is GREATLY appreciated. I hope to have you see my journey from bedridden to healed! To God be the glory! I wouldn't be here without Jesus and I truly believe this is just the beginning. I continue to look up and not give up. I can't wait to speak at schools, shelters, prisons, online, and advocate for those who are disabled. I can't wait to give my all to ministry again and know what its like to live life and do simple things. Regardless, I will follow the Lord until my last breath! Jesus is Lord and all glory to Him!





John 16:33





"In this world you will have tribulation. But take heart; I have overcome the world"





1 John 5:4 “For everyone born of God overcomes the world. This is the victory that has overcome the world, even our faith.”

And we know that in all things God works for the good of those who love Him, who have been called according to His purpose.” (Romans 8:28)





Update: THANK YOU SO MUCH to those who have prayed and donated 🙌😭!!! This means everything and has filled my heart with renewed hope and joy as I praise God! May your blessing be pressed down, shaken together, and running over (Luke 6:38).

“Give, and it will be given to you: a good measure, pressed down, shaken together and running over, will be poured into your lap. For with the measure you use, it will be measured to you.”















