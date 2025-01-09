Donation and support for Joseph Ebaugh

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved son, brother, Grandpa and friend Joesph Ebaugh. Joe was a vibrant spirit, known for his mischievous charm and friendly demeanor. From a young age, he brought joy and laughter to those around him, and his adventurous nature led him to join the Air Force right out of high school, where he worked on generators at Andrews Air Force Base in Washington, D.C.

Though his time in the military was brief, Joe found pride in his work with Eclipse Aviation jets and earned his A&P airplane mechanic license. However, his love for life—often took him on different paths, and he struggled to maintain a steady career. Despite these challenges, Joe was a jack of all trades, always willing to lend a hand to anyone in need.

Joe's greatest passion was his love for dogs, particularly big ones. He opened his heart and home to countless furry friends, often prioritizing their needs above his own. His bond with them was undeniable, and his stories about their antics could fill a book.

Joe was a true friend to many, with an open door and a welcoming spirit. He was a party animal, always ready for a good time, and his infectious laughter will be missed by all who knew him. While he faced his share of struggles, his kindness and generosity shone through, leaving a lasting impact on everyone he encountered.

We love you, Joe, and we will cherish the memories of your adventurous spirit, your love for dogs, and the friendship you offered so freely. You will be deeply missed.

We are asking for any assistance to help with the funeral costs so we can honor Joesph and celebrate him for the selfless, caring and loving man that he was. Thank you for taking time to read this and we thank you for your prayers and blessings.







