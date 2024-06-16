Joel Parker YWAM Mission

Hi Family and Friends,

It has been an interesting time in my life. After graduating last Spring from HS, I was set to start my career as a Wildland Firefighter. After completing my first season in Wildland, I started to feel unsettled, and unsure of what was next. I have spent the last several months living in the Seattle area, working as a Porter at a Jaguar/Land Rover dealership, trying to figure out what I truly want to do, and looking for answers. I know 3 things for sure. I love God, I love to travel, and I am interested in the Film industry. Ironically, this combination pointed me in a direction I had never considered, YWAM. YWAM gives me the opportunity to grow in my faith, go on a Missions trip, and then look at a secondary opportunity at the YWAM film school.

I took a leap of faith and applied for the YWAM DTS program in Kona. This is where the secondary school is located. I was looking for open, or closed doors. I was shocked to be accepted within a few days of applying and am due to arrive in Kona on October 2nd.

I'm nervous, but mostly excited. I know this is an opportunity for me to grow and look forward to what's next, in a positive environment surrounded by believers and encouragers.

As I stated before, I have been praying for open doors, and this door flew open, so I have Faith the rest of the details will also fall in place. One of the biggest things, is raising the support to cover the cost of my DTS (Discipleship Training School), and the Mission trip. To make it even more crazy, I only have a few months to do it!

If you feel led to support me financially, it would be a tremendous blessing. But, as much as I appreciate the financial support, I am primarily looking for prayer, as this is going to push me way out of my comfort zone.

Thanks for your prayers and support,

Joel