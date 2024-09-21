Campaign Image

Support Joe Spanglo fight Melanoma

Goal:

 USD $5,000

Raised:

 USD $725

Campaign created by Lisa Pope

Joe’s recent struggle with Melanoma since 2022, the surgical excision on his foot and immunotherapy locally, now shows that the cancer has metastasized to his lungs.

Joe moved to Mahomet when he met Lisa Pope, 28 years later, he’s Pappaw to 6 and best friends and mentor to his “main man” Kashton. They are practically inseparable!

His future treatment will require travel hours away from home to receive the best care. The costs involved and lost wages are accumulating as his fight continues. Please join us to help support Joe & his family.

Recent Donations
Aj and Marlene Metzger
$ 25.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Praying for you always …. Maybe go enjoy a steak dinner

Sean Pope
$ 250.00 USD
3 months ago

Prayers

Val
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Praying for you

Robin and Phil
$ 25.00 USD
3 months ago

Thinking of you Lisa and Joe. Sending prayers for you and your family.

Dawn Garrelts
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

Tom
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 75.00 USD
3 months ago

