Support Joe Spanglo fight Melanoma

Joe’s recent struggle with Melanoma since 2022, the surgical excision on his foot and immunotherapy locally, now shows that the cancer has metastasized to his lungs.

Joe moved to Mahomet when he met Lisa Pope, 28 years later, he’s Pappaw to 6 and best friends and mentor to his “main man” Kashton. They are practically inseparable!

His future treatment will require travel hours away from home to receive the best care. The costs involved and lost wages are accumulating as his fight continues. Please join us to help support Joe & his family.