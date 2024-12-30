Joe Rutherford's Mission Trip with Mustard Seed

Dear Family and Friends,

I am participating in a mission trip to a Mustard Seed Community in Jamaica to support the Blessed Assurance Facility.

My classmates and I will spend time with the residents who are children who have been abandoned and share love and companionship. Our service will also include work projects such as light construction, painting, or landscaping, to help improve the facilities where MSC residents live, learn, and grow.

Please consider helping me get there, by donating to my travel expenses.

Thank you,

Joe Rutherford