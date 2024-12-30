Joe Rutherford's Mission Trip with Mustard Seed

Goal:

 USD $1,000

Raised:

 USD $1,125

Campaign created by Dori Rutherford

Dear Family and Friends,

I am participating in a mission trip to a Mustard Seed Community in Jamaica to support the Blessed Assurance Facility.

My classmates and I will spend time with the residents who are children who have been abandoned and share love and companionship. Our service will also include work projects such as light construction, painting, or landscaping, to help improve the facilities where MSC residents live, learn, and grow.  

Please consider helping me get there, by donating to my travel expenses. 

Thank you,

Joe Rutherford

Recent Donations
Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
3 days ago

Good luck Joe! Have a wonderful trip and do great things!

Jordahn-Lynne Gardner
$ 100.00 USD
6 days ago

Brian Worth
$ 225.00 USD
14 days ago

Chris Lowe
$ 100.00 USD
14 days ago

Don and Monica
$ 50.00 USD
14 days ago

John McNichols
$ 500.00 USD
14 days ago

Sarah Klocinski
$ 50.00 USD
14 days ago

Meg and Tom
$ 50.00 USD
14 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
15 days ago

Updates

Prayer Requests

