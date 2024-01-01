GiveSendGo, the leading Christian crowdfunding platform, is expanding its team! We are seeking talented full-stack developers with a strong emphasis on back-end skills to join our dynamic remote team. As part of our development team, you will play a critical role in both maintaining and enhancing GiveSendGo.com and its associated sites. This position requires availability from Monday to Friday, 7:30 am to 4:30 pm US Eastern Time.

About Us: GiveSendGo is recognized globally as the top Christian crowdfunding website, offering a simple, reliable, and free fundraising platform. Join us and contribute to global change by spreading the hope of Jesus through our innovative crowdfunding solutions.