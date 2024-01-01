Jobs

Offshore Full Stack Web Developer

Location: Remote

Job Type: Full Time

GiveSendGo, the leading Christian crowdfunding platform, is expanding its team! We are seeking talented full-stack developers with a strong emphasis on back-end skills to join our dynamic remote team. As part of our development team, you will play a critical role in both maintaining and enhancing GiveSendGo.com and its associated sites. This position requires availability from Monday to Friday, 7:30 am to 4:30 pm US Eastern Time.

About Us: GiveSendGo is recognized globally as the top Christian crowdfunding website, offering a simple, reliable, and free fundraising platform. Join us and contribute to global change by spreading the hope of Jesus through our innovative crowdfunding solutions.

Responsibilities
  • Develop new functionalities for our Christian crowdfunding platform.
  • Troubleshoot, debug, and enhance the existing website to improve user experience.
  • Collaborate closely with team members to define engineering requirements for new features.
Requirements
  • Proven experience as a Full Stack Web Developer.
  • Comprehensive knowledge of the web application development life cycle, from design to deployment and ongoing maintenance.
  • Demonstrated expertise in the following technologies:
    • PHP and MVC frameworks
    • HTML/CSS
    • JavaScript/JQuery
    • MySQL, including database design, queries, and optimizations
    • Node.js
    • Vue.js
    • NUXT
    • Git
  • Strong understanding of security practices and the ability to write unit tests.
  • Experience in building and architecting microservices.
  • Familiarity with mockup and UI prototyping tools.
  • Excellent command of the English language, both verbal and written.
Personal Attributes
  • A passion for coding and problem-solving.
  • Thrives under deadline pressure and is proactive in seeking assistance when needed.
  • Effective team collaboration and communication skills.
  • An eagerness to learn new technologies and a commitment to producing high-quality work.
  • Ability to communicate technical concepts to a non-technical audience.
  • Empathy for end-users, especially when addressing their challenges during debugging.
  • A drive to create efficiencies through automation and process optimization.
Benefits & Perks
  • Work fully remote.
  • Paid holidays, vacation, and other personal time off.
  • Paid training and career development.
  • Opportunity for advancement in a fast-growing organization.
How to Apply

Interested candidates should send their CVs along with a cover letter detailing their experience and why they're a good fit for this role to jobs@givesendgo.com.

