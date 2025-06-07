Nurse's Healing Journey

As a devoted caregiver for 18 years, I've devoted my life to healing others. Now, I need your help. Recently, I suffered from carpal tunnel syndrome, requiring surgery on both wrists. This leaves me unable to work for 10-12 weeks and facing a significant reduction in income. As a single parent of two children, I worry about providing for their summer bible camp and maintaining our household expenses. Your contribution will help me cover my medical expenses, therapy, and living costs during this challenging time. Let's work together to ensure I can return to caring for others in home care and hospice as soon as possible. Your support will not only heal my wrists but also provide for my family's well-being. Thank you for considering my fundraising campaign. Together, we can make a difference!