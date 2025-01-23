Honoring Joanne Marie Long

To honor Joanne's memory, please consider contributing to the memorial fund to help alleviate the family's financial burden and cremation expenses during this challenging period. Thank you.

Joanne Marie Long passed away January 21, 2025 at the age of 70. She was preceded in death by: her parents- Leroy and Ruby Thomas; her first son- James Long; her sisters- Mary Behunin, Sherry Thomas and Kathy Millette; and her brother- Billy Thomas.

Joanne was born on October 18 1954 to her parents Leroy and Ruby Thomas in Vernal Utah. She graduated from Uintah High School and had fond memories of being in Job's daughters as a young girl.

Joanne met her husband, Jerrell Kevin Long, in October 1974. They were instantly lovestruck and while on their 3rd date at the Vernal Valley Lookout, they became engaged to be married. Joanne and Jerrell were married on June 12 1976 and remained married until her passing.

Joanne is survived by: Her Brothers, Terry and Kenneth Thomas, Husband- Jerrell Long, Daughter- Nancy Long, Sons- Jonathon and Jeffrey Long, granddaughter- Auriel Long, Grandson- Jacob Franklin, Great-Grandsons- William Bartels and Elliott Bartels and one more Great-Grandchild on the way.

Joanne loved reading, watching movies-the sappier the love story the better, puzzles, but above all--she loved talking to and hearing from all her children. Joanne loved hearing all about what was going on with all her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Joanne was a loving, compassionate woman whose laugh was infectious and someone who's smile lit up the world. She will be missed more than words can describe, and this life will be a darker place without her in it. The only comfort is knowing that she is now without pain, her suffering ended and she is now made new again in Heaven.