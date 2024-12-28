Supporting Joan Harrigan's House Fire

Goal:
USD $150,000
Raised:
USD $6,405
Help Joan Harrigan Rebuild After a Devastating House Fire
On December 28, 2024, tragedy struck when a fire destroyed Joan's home in Benson where she has lived for 23 years. Thankfully, Joan is safe, but she lost her cats, vehicle, clothing, furniture, personal belongings, and cherished memories. She came out if this with only the clothes on her back.
This has been an incredibly difficult time for Joan, and she needs your help to begin rebuilding her life. The funds raised will go toward securing temporary housing, replacing essential items, and helping her recover from this heartbreaking loss. Thank you for all that you can do to help her during this trying time.
Your generosity can make a huge difference in helping Joan start over. No donation is too small, and even sharing this fundraiser can make an impact.
Thank you for your kindness and support during this challenging time.
Glad everyone is okay, Very sorry for the loss
Best wishes for comfort and strength during this difficult time.
So sorry this happened.
Joan we were so sorry for your loss. We love Dawn
I’m so sorry, very relieved you’re not hurt.
I'm so sorry to hear about your losses. I'm glad you are safe!
