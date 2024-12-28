Supporting Joan Harrigan's House Fire

Help Joan Harrigan Rebuild After a Devastating House Fire

On December 28, 2024, tragedy struck when a fire destroyed Joan's home in Benson where she has lived for 23 years. Thankfully, Joan is safe, but she lost her cats, vehicle, clothing, furniture, personal belongings, and cherished memories. She came out if this with only the clothes on her back.

This has been an incredibly difficult time for Joan, and she needs your help to begin rebuilding her life. The funds raised will go toward securing temporary housing, replacing essential items, and helping her recover from this heartbreaking loss. Thank you for all that you can do to help her during this trying time.

Your generosity can make a huge difference in helping Joan start over. No donation is too small, and even sharing this fundraiser can make an impact.

Thank you for your kindness and support during this challenging time.

