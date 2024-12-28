Campaign Image

Supporting Joan Harrigan's House Fire

Goal:

 USD $150,000

Raised:

 USD $6,405

Campaign created by Evette Rogers

Help Joan Harrigan Rebuild After a Devastating House Fire

On December 28, 2024, tragedy struck when a fire destroyed Joan's home in Benson where she has lived for 23 years. Thankfully, Joan is safe, but she lost her cats, vehicle, clothing, furniture, personal belongings, and cherished memories. She came out if this with only the clothes on her back.

This has been an incredibly difficult time for Joan, and she needs your help to begin rebuilding her life. The funds raised will go toward securing temporary housing, replacing essential items, and helping her  recover from this heartbreaking loss. Thank you for all that you can do to help her during this trying time.

Your generosity can make a huge difference in helping Joan start over. No donation is too small, and even sharing this fundraiser can make an impact.

Thank you for your kindness and support during this challenging time.

Recent Donations
Eli Cagle
$ 190.00 USD
4 days ago

Danielle Foster
$ 25.00 USD
6 days ago

Jeff Gilbert
$ 100.00 USD
12 days ago

Glad everyone is okay, Very sorry for the loss

Patrick McLaughlin
$ 25.00 USD
12 days ago

Budagher Family
$ 100.00 USD
12 days ago

Lynne DeSpain
$ 50.00 USD
13 days ago

Della
$ 100.00 USD
13 days ago

Mark Sitkowski
$ 25.00 USD
13 days ago

Deb S
$ 100.00 USD
14 days ago

Kyle Morris
$ 50.00 USD
14 days ago

Ron W
$ 100.00 USD
14 days ago

Best wishes for comfort and strength during this difficult time.

Eric Vernick
$ 50.00 USD
14 days ago

Joe M
$ 1000.00 USD
14 days ago

A Bonn
$ 100.00 USD
14 days ago

Kitleyann
$ 100.00 USD
14 days ago

So sorry this happened.

Kathy Ron Markus
$ 50.00 USD
14 days ago

Joan we were so sorry for your loss. We love Dawn

Rachel H
$ 100.00 USD
14 days ago

I’m so sorry, very relieved you’re not hurt.

Ryan T
$ 50.00 USD
14 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
15 days ago

Daniel Matlick
$ 100.00 USD
15 days ago

I'm so sorry to hear about your losses. I'm glad you are safe!

