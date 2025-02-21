JoJo's Journey

Goal:
USD $14,000
Raised:
USD $250
Campaign funds will be received by Ashley Melton
Thank you for being here. This space was created to keep our loved ones, and community, updated on our mom’s journey with pancreatic cancer. As we navigate this path, we’ll provide updates, and share insights from our integrative specialists, and ways you can help support us along the way
Sending ALL MY LOVE and SPECIAL PRAYERS to ALL Jolynne's family!! I KNOW that Jolynne's strong determination and will is what will guide her through this new challenge in her life. She has such a positive outlook and strong will!! LOVE YOU JOLYNNE and ALL of YOU!!
