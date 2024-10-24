JinJapan Missions

We have officially begun our relaunch. For those of you that don't know we stepped out and started our Missionary Journey and it has been Quite the adventure.

We have set up camp in California and felt led to remain here but that has been lifted off of us as the doors are open and it is time to prepare. We want to raise our first full year before we leave and move to Japan.



It's been difficult with Japan being closed (2020) then opening(2020) then Closing again(2021) and finally opening a few years later (2023). We have learned to trust the Lord more practically and realistically. God has truly called us out to live, life on the water and we want to show people what it means when Scripture says "The Just Shall live by Faith!!!



We would love to give you a breakdown of what your giving does! So contact us here or return to our website!!!

jinjapaninc.wixsite.com/missions



What we can share is your giving will allow us to be fully prepared to focus on serving the people of Japan and create a much-needed Christ-centered atmosphere where they Will encounter the living God and be transformed. The Japanese Struggle to find the time and place to connect with God there is even a leaving of religion in the younger generation of Japanese people. We have an opportunity here to show them YHWH is real, wants to have a relationship with them and empower them to do amazing things For God's kingdom.