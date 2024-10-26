Hernia mesh malfunction needs stem cell therapy

I’ve been bed bound for Four Years from A Failed Hernia mesh surgery, the mesh can’t be removed from what surgeons for the past four years have said. The mesh has done significant nerve damage and I’m told to get umbilical stem cell therapy to help repair the damage. The mesh is made to be permanent and the mesh removal surgeons all say removing the mesh is not only Dangerous but that it will cause more damage and could also result in death to remove it. After four years of Doctors’ appointments I’m still bed bound and my only option is stem cell therapy. This is done through Dr.Neal Riordan stem cell institute. This is umbilical stem cells not Embryonic stem cells.