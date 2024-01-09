Supporting Jimmie Luescher and his Family

My Dad Jimmie Luescher a 69 year old Navy Veteran had a bad stroke in May, 2023. He was unresponsive and transported from McAlester to Oklahoma City. They got him stable, but he was unresponsive.

We struggled to get things taken care of because he did not have a written will. I hired an attorney and it took months to get through the red tape and paperwork to obtain guardianship. Once he was conscious he could not talk, but he was able to track with his eyes, smile, grunt, move his body around a bit while causing havoc yanking out IVs and could squeeze your hand. We had him transferred to a nursing home in Noble, OK. We have been continually working on the very slow and massive red tape process of guardianship since he did not have a will in order to get him physiotherapy to help recover faster. While he was at the nursing home, he had a bad fall and lost all progress and ability to move and squeeze your hand.

He was moved to hospice in the meantime. A few months ago we were contacted that he was mottling and his body was shutting down. We were extremely frustrated as we had been working on getting him physical therapy since May and literally just finally got the medical approved last week and we were in discussions about getting physiotherapy and he took a turn for the worse.

He recovered and started to improve. He could eye track again and smile, but could not squeeze his hand like he was able before the fall. He had another fall which is part of the ridiculous Oklahoma state law that patients cannot be restrained even when it is for their own safety. We still had hope that he would get to the point where we could get physiotherapy, but a few days ago, he aspirated something when they were cleaning his feeding tube and went downhill from there quite rapidly and started mottling.

My dad passed away this morning even though we had high hopes that he would pull through. We are working through the funeral expenses and appreciate any help that anyone can offer.