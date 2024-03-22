Jimbob's freedom fund

My husband Jim was at the capital during j6. He saved a multitude of people from being injured unfortunately his heroic actions were deemed criminal in our governments eyes and now he is in federal lock up. Our family has been struggling financially because of that. On top of him being locked up I have been out of work for the past 6 months with a back injury, I'm back to work now but bills piled up while I was off. We have a 5 year old son and a 5 year old daughter that I've been struggling to provide for. We are needing help with basic day to day needs. I need help with my medical bills. Please help us support our beautiful family.