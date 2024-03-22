Jimbob's freedom fund

Goal:
USD $15,000
Raised:
USD $11,285
Campaign funds will be received by Jessica Wilson
My husband Jim was at the capital during j6. He saved a multitude of people from being injured unfortunately his heroic actions were deemed criminal in our governments eyes and now he is in federal lock up. Our family has been struggling financially because of that. On top of him being locked up I have been out of work for the past 6 months with a back injury, I'm back to work now but bills piled up while I was off. We have a 5 year old son and a 5 year old daughter that I've been struggling to provide for. We are needing help with basic day to day needs. I need help with my medical bills. Please help us support our beautiful family.
This continuing DemonRat persecution of innocent patriots makes me puke. Our Lord is preparing a 'special place' to suffer for their soulless inhumanity to there fellow man. God bless you, your husband and beautiful family.
Stay Strong
God bless
Praying for you.
Stay Strong Jimbob!
Praying for your family!
Holding you in our prayers. Stay strong in the Lord.
God Bless all of you being persecuted politically by this banana republic administration. God Bless you and your family!
God Bless you and your family
Stay strong and patient. Vengeance is coming in due time. The Revolutionaries suffered mightily during the first two years running from the massive British army to survive and fight another day. They gave glory to God, slowly added allies, and were victorious after suffering miserable circumstances beyond anything we can comprehend today. Your cause is just
January 8th, 2025
Sorry again for the long time between updates. Christmas was good but also a crazy time for the family. Jim is coming up on being out soon whether it be through going to halfway house in February or getting a pardon on January 20th we're praying for the pardon the sooner he's home the better. With Jim getting out soon we're not 100% sure what life will look like and when he'll have to get back to work but if he can have a bit of time with the twins before having to go back work we're really hoping for him to have that. With that being said any help financially y'all could continue to provide to push his return to work a wee bit so he can truly reconnect with his kids would be absolutely amazing.
Thank yall again so so much for everything you've already done and continue to do for my family
October 30th, 2024
Sorry it's been so long since I've posted an update life has been crazy with the twins starting school recently. Thank you all again for all the donations. We recently got good news about Jimbob and his release he will be headed to halfway in February which is 3 months earlier than we were expecting so this was a huge blessing though we willing be missing him this Christmas he will be home for his kids 6 birthdays.
May 28th, 2024
Got to see Jim this weekend he is doing well we're officially 10 months into this hectic mess thankfully he seems on decent spirits most of the time still. I know that the visits help tons and you guys helped make this month and next months visit possible so thank you so much for that. I'll put up a picture from our visit once he sends it home. Thank you so much for your support. I pray all of you are doing well as well
May 14th, 2024
Jim is doing good, he is thankful to all of you for your support.
We will be going to visit him in a couple weeks so I'll be able to give a better update on him after that visit.
Me and the twins are doing well. Your guys support has been so amazing and such an incredible help to our family. Three weeks ago our A/C broke and thanks to your generosity we were able to get that fixed quickly. Thank you so much for your help and support of our family. I am so grateful to you all.
