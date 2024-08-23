Supporting Jim Noteman

Jim, born on July 5th, 1969, has faced many challenges with resilience and an unwavering spirit. Diagnosed with cerebral palsy at birth due to his father's exposure to Agent Orange in Vietnam, Jim only discovered the diagnosis at 17. His life has been a testament to courage and faith. As the son of a Delta Force operator and Green Beret, he grew up in a military family, traveling and serving in various capacities, including the US Peace Corps and the USO. Despite enduring a helicopter injury that tore his spleen and fractured his hip, Jim has never let adversity define him. Jim's love for the USA and his Christian faith have been his guiding lights. Recently diagnosed with cancer, Jim continues to embrace life with positivity and a strong faith in God. He currently retains a job in a security capacity for MAV Security and many other entities, including the Ada County School District and the Boise Fairgrounds. However, as he prepares to have surgery and start chemotherapy, Jim needs financial assistance with his medical bills and living expenses. Let's come together to support a man who has given so much to others.