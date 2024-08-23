Supporting Jim Noteman

Raised:
Jim, born on July 5th, 1969, has faced many challenges with resilience and an unwavering spirit. Diagnosed with cerebral palsy at birth due to his father's exposure to Agent Orange in Vietnam, Jim only discovered the diagnosis at 17. His life has been a testament to courage and faith. As the son of a Delta Force operator and Green Beret, he grew up in a military family, traveling and serving in various capacities, including the US Peace Corps and the USO. Despite enduring a helicopter injury that tore his spleen and fractured his hip, Jim has never let adversity define him. Jim's love for the USA and his Christian faith have been his guiding lights. Recently diagnosed with cancer, Jim continues to embrace life with positivity and a strong faith in God. He currently retains a job in a security capacity for MAV Security and many other entities, including the Ada County School District and the Boise Fairgrounds. However, as he prepares to have surgery and start chemotherapy, Jim needs financial assistance with his medical bills and living expenses. Let's come together to support a man who has given so much to others.
Praying for your complete healing!
Christ is King.
Isaiah 41:10 "So do not fear, for I am with you; do not be dismayed, for I am your God. I will strengthen you and help you; I will uphold you with my righteous right hand“
Great seeing you tonight,Jim!
God bless you Jim. Praying for quick recovery & healing for you!
Hope to see you at work soon
Praying for quick healing and a full recovery, Jim. If you need meals, post it here or let Spencer know!
Sending positive thoughts your way.
Thoughts and prayers with you Jimmy.
Sending our thought and prayers.
Praying for your peace and healing in this time Jimmy. 🙏
My thoughts and prayers are with you Jimmy
August 23rd, 2024
Update on Jim: He has struggled with delays in care due to infection, and is having complications with bleeding from his leg that won't subside. Please send your prayers and donations! He will be out of work much longer than expected!
8/15 - Hey went back to the Wound care doctor today. They're concerned because my leg still hasn't stopped bleeding. They re-bandaged it. They've got me going back in there tomorrow just to check it. They temporarily took the moon back off because it looks like it's created a blood spot which they're concerned about they don't want it to ruin the skin graft and the bone graft so they may put the Wound back on tomorrow but they are more concerned about the way the leg is looking at this point so I'm sitting here in the recliner with it propped up hurts like they said the bleeding should've stopped but it hasn't so they wrapped it and they have going back in tomorrow. May keep me not sure yet.
8/16 - Hey, just got back from Wound. Care for the third time in three days leg is still bleeding. Go back to the surgeon on Monday and won't care again hopefully they have the bleeding stopped and then I see the surgeon on Monday at 11:30 to see how the bone graft is progressing along with the skin graft. This has been one process.
8/19 - Got to go back to the wound care in the surgeon on the 29th leg is still bleeding having a difficult time getting that heel bone graft and skin graft is looking pretty good.
8/23 - Still sitting here with the leg propped up can't do anything every time they change the dressing leg starts bleeding again arm is healing up good it looks like bone graft is going good just seriously bored.
Still have to keep wrist completely stationary can't wheel so everyone is having to wheel me anywhere I go. It's a pain. They have home healthcare scheduled for the next seven weeks if that tells you anything.
August 3rd, 2024
Thank you everyone who has supported Jim in any way. The infection will certainly cause additional pain and complications and may delay healing, which means Jim will be out of work longer than anticipated. Every tiny bit helps him pay hims bills and focus on healing.
From Jim: "I'm fighting this stupid infection before my surgery can't believe I got an infection. They got me on two different different antibiotic now went in yesterday and they said that it was infected and called both surgeons ASAP and they both said that they were still planning on surgery on Thursday so the Wound VAC doctor started me on anabiotic."
August 3rd, 2024
I have underwent some really hard times. I cannot believe the support I have gotten from the Saint Alphonsus Hospital surgical Center and Dr. Lauren Bechtel of the hand surgery center and Dr. Leah Stockton general surgery they have both been awesome the surgical staff and the oncology staff and the wound care staff at Saint Alphonsus And the surgical room prior to surgery have been totally awesome. I can’t thank them enough for all their help with all the surgeries I am undergoing. They have been absolutely awesome. I would recommend the Saint Alphonsus wound care center and the whole entire hospital as far as surgery and everything else to the community they all have been absolutely amazing Dr. Lauren Bechtel and Dr. Stockton and my general physician Dr. Roy Hocker have absolutely been awesome. I would like to thank you all for your prayers and thoughts. I know a lot of people complain about Healthcare from VA but honestly here in the treasure valley we are very blessed, best things move back to Idaho. I still cannot go back to work for six weeks due to another surgery that I have upcoming on Thursday, but I know with the staff and all the support I’m getting from the people at Saint Alphonsus and others I will make it still have a long road to recovery from And what happened to me but I am fully blessed when I have needed fire and rescue to help with my Wound VAC when it became disconnected they were there a community effort. I am so very pleased and love my community so much thank you thank you thank you from the bottom of my heart.
I just got back from the Wound VAC doctor. They're still planning on the second surgery on Thursday but we have some swelling that they're concerned about. May have a possible infection. They're putting me on one antibiotic just to be on the safe side.
July 26th, 2024
Tumor removal surgery on Tuesday went as expected. Jim will have an additional plastic surgery coming up to reconstruct his arm and armpit.
He is still waiting on lymph node results to come back to see if it has spread any further, and if that's the case then he'll have to start chemo and radiation which will put him out of work much longer than expected, which is 8 weeks currently.
Plastic surgeon Dr Bechtel will for the reconstruction on the 30th of July. He is going to Wound Care tomorrow to get their assessment of the management of infection, and then he will meet with the surgeon that did the cancer surgery n July 7th. Hopefully he will have the results back from the biopsy on Friday, and hopefully it has not spread, so he will not have to do chemo. We just don't know yet. Please pray for Jim and every little bit helps while he is out of work from all four jobs.
July 25th, 2024
I wanted to make a few comments about my friend Jim Noteman. He and I work at BSU as well as with MAV. We have worked together for several years.
I was sorry to hear about his cancer surgery and sad to hear he will not be able to move his arm for several weeks which will make his using his wheel chair a huge problem
He is a very honest and sincere person who is a pleasure to know.
He always has good words to say about everyone and they do about him.
Right now he needs All the help he can get.
Thank you,
Duane Wiedenheft
