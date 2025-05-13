Donate to Jim Cooper's Funeral Fund

Jim passed away after a sudden and serious illness. In just a few short weeks, his world—and the lives of those who loved him—changed dramatically. Jim and his wife, Ashley, faced immense challenges during that time. While we hoped and fought for his recovery, we are now holding space for grief and doing what we can to ease the burdens left behind.

Jim was more than a music teacher. Over his 12 years with Knoxville Academy of Music, he shaped the lives of hundreds of students—children and adults alike. He brought calm, humor, and deep compassion into every lesson. His quiet presence, willingness to help anyone in need, and complete lack of ego made him not only a remarkable teacher but also a truly exceptional human being.

The loss of Jim has left a deep ache in our community, especially for Ashley, who is now facing the weight of funeral costs, lingering medical expenses, and the sudden loss of their household income.

If Jim made a difference in your life or your child’s—and we know he did for so many—we ask that you consider donating in his memory. Every dollar will go directly to Ashley to help carry her through this incredibly difficult time.

Thank you for showing up with love, generosity, and care. It means the world to his family and to all of us who are grieving alongside them.

💙 With love,

The Knoxville Academy of Music Community