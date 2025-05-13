Donate to Jim Cooper's Funeral Fund

Goal:
USD $100,000
Raised:
USD $2,874
Campaign funds will be received by James Cooper
Jim passed away after a sudden and serious illness. In just a few short weeks, his world—and the lives of those who loved him—changed dramatically. Jim and his wife, Ashley, faced immense challenges during that time. While we hoped and fought for his recovery, we are now holding space for grief and doing what we can to ease the burdens left behind.
Jim was more than a music teacher. Over his 12 years with Knoxville Academy of Music, he shaped the lives of hundreds of students—children and adults alike. He brought calm, humor, and deep compassion into every lesson. His quiet presence, willingness to help anyone in need, and complete lack of ego made him not only a remarkable teacher but also a truly exceptional human being.
The loss of Jim has left a deep ache in our community, especially for Ashley, who is now facing the weight of funeral costs, lingering medical expenses, and the sudden loss of their household income.
If Jim made a difference in your life or your child’s—and we know he did for so many—we ask that you consider donating in his memory. Every dollar will go directly to Ashley to help carry her through this incredibly difficult time.
Thank you for showing up with love, generosity, and care. It means the world to his family and to all of us who are grieving alongside them.
💙 With love,
The Knoxville Academy of Music Community
For my birthday twin. There are no words. I am praying for your wife and family.
We're so very sorry for this great loss.
We were very sorry to hear the news from KAM. Condolences to the family.
You'll be missed Jim.
Thankful for the memories we made with Mr. Jim. He was our daughter’s first piano teacher at KAM. She bonded with him from the very first session. I loved hearing them laugh throughout every lesson. Continued prayers for all of his friends and family.
Thank you for sharing your talent with all of us. We are beyond blessed to have crossed paths with you in your brief journey here on earth with us.
He taught my son for several years guitar lessons. So sorry to hear this!
We are heartbroken for Jim‘s family and everyone at KAM. Jim was an amazing musician and a wonderful teacher. We are so grateful that our daughter had the chance to learn from and be inspired by him. We will keep you all in our hearts and prayers he will be missed. We will think of him every time she picks up her guitar and his legacy will live on through all that he mentored.
We are heartbroken as a family to have learned of Jim's passing. He was our son's teacher for 5+ years, teaching Jack from elementary school to high school. There are no words to describe Jim as a teacher and no words to encapsulate the loss of him to KAM and his students. You all are in our thoughts.
Love you Jim. I am praying for you every day
Jim: I hope you get well soon. Jack
El Boys are thinking of you!
I had Jim as an instructor from 2023 to 2024. Jim was such a wonderful teacher and he was also my mentor to help me get on the praise team at Faith Promise Church. I pray and hope that Jim will solve his medical issues and I pray that he will have a quick recovery and that the Lord will heal him and get him well again because he is Jehovah Rapha!
