Evangelism Trip to Spain

Hi friends and family! Thank you for all of your prayers over this summer! The Bible says in Mark 16:15, “Go into all the world and proclaim the gospel to the whole creation." And that’s exactly what I did this past summer. First in the Southern parts of Turkey, and across Europe, evangelizing to thousands of people, sharing the Gospel! What an incredible opportunity and I am so honored to be sent! And I thank everyone for your role whether that was in prayer, sown into financial or other support! My heart has been compelled to reach the people of Spain! Spain has been known for many years as a ‘missionary graveyard’ where less than 2% of the population is born again. This November 8th-17th, I will be partnering with European Initiative, an amazing organization in Europe as their goal to reach the lost in Europe! I will participate in drama performances that paints a special picture of the love of Jesus. We will also do street evangelism and having conversations with people. My prayer is that we will awaken the hearts of the cities of Madrid and Valencia, Spain. To plant spiritual seeds and see revival in a spiritually dead city. Praying for salvations, for physical and emotional healings, and for people to receive the Baptism of the Holy Spirit!

In fact, earlier this month I had the honor to participate in Go40 - a 40 day evangelism trip sharing the Good News with people all over Europe. We also had a Go20 team evangelizing to thousands of people throughout Europe. The Go40 and Go20 teams reached over 31,000 Europeans in 14 nations! That's a praise we have to give God credit. If you would like to learn more about this organization, please feel free to visit their website. ITOWN Church has a very long partnership with them as well. Such an incredible organization paving the way for Jesus in Europe one conversation at a time. To learn more about European Initiative: https://www.europeaninitiative.com/

Cost Breakdown

Roundtrip flight: $850 (Rough estimate).

Food travel day to Spain and back: $75.00

Estimate for living expenses: $1800. I am taking 8 days of non-paid leave. I am thankful for our pastors and church who supports me prayerfully and financially.

International phone plan: $120

European Initiative cost (lodging, transportation and meals while in Spain): $900.

Rough estimate: $3,745. Rounding up to $4,000 for additional expenses.

Please pray with me, and if you feel led, you can give through this link. Thank you again for your all of your prayers! And let’s Awaken Spain together! ¡Vámonos!