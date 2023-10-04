SUPPORT JILL AFTER SHATTERED ELBOW

In September 2023, my sister Jill sustained a very traumatic elbow injury, resulting in severe damage to her elbow joint and requiring two extensive surgeries to attempt to repair numerous fractures and potential tendon damage. To date she has two plates and several screws that are securing her various fractures, in an attempt to save her elbow function. She is in a long arm cast, and she is not able to work without the use of both hands. This will be very costly in time out of work, transportation to Phoenix for follow-up surgical care, assistance for activities of daily living and paying her mortgage and utilities without income. She really needs help with the basics, such as food delivery, mortgage for three months, utilities and groceries. Any help will be incredible.