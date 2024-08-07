I am an experienced Capitol Hill Visitor and an expert Mark of the Beast Neutralizer who is serving two sentences for the aforementioned hobbies. On January 6th of 2021, I accepted a capitol police officer's invitation to enter the Capitol Building and left the premises upon receipt of verbal command to vacate. 10 months later in October, the FBI looted all of my electronic devices and kidnapped me to their headquarters where they politely asked for my assistance to get into my phones. Finding both of the agents who arrested me to be trustworthy and relatable, I gave them access. A few months later, the FBI sent some of the same agents to arrest me again, this time for having purchased "covid-19" vaccination records from the clinic and for filling them out to give to my family and friends to use. I plead guilty to 1 count of knowingly entering and remaining in a restricted buildings or grounds and another count of defrauding the "health and human" services department of the government. For those two offenses, I received 2 sentences totaling 25 months in prison.

Since self-surrendering to custody in February of 2024, my business became unprofitable. My job here in prison cleaning the cracks between the slabs of concrete pays 12 cents an hour, and my communications with co-workers are monitored for any outside business activities.

The J6 community recommends that I make a GSG account so that I can serve my sentence in the most American way possible: shopping from the prison commissary once a week and purchasing from the prison App Store as often as possible. Indeed, I plan to use the money you send to buy some extra proteins and sweets, some digital credits to pay for emails, and some more digital credits to download mainly Michael Jackson music unto my prison MP3 player.

Anything you can give to make my stay in prison as luxurious as possible would be much appreciated. For any givers who also mail me at JIA LIU #72079509 P.O. Box 879 Ayer, MA 01432 with your picture and a return address, I will send you a drawing of you alongside our king Trump, blessed be his name forever and ever. For any giver of $100 or more, I will send you a special sustainable water desalination and purification system for off-grid living after I get out.

God, Country, Trump in that order and may the LORD bless you,

Jia LIu