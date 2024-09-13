Sisk Family Support Fund

For those that don't know me, I've been struggling for 2 years with a neurological condition that causes me to have seizures. Since this began, my life has been getting steadily harder to deal with due to a variety of different things. For the last 15 months I've had to pay roughly $25 each day, for a ride share, to get to work. I'm attempting to move into an apartment much closer to my job, so that I don't need ride shares. This will free up a large chunk of my finances and even time. These freedoms would allow me to better focus on raising my kids, my motivation.