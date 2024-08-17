Jesus Saves Sam Bethea

This is such an exciting opportunity to co-labor with a wonderful brother in Christ, Sam Bethea, affectionately known as "The Jesus Saves Guy".





Sam has a huge, servant heart for the lost and he knows our time on earth is short. He wants to reach as many people as possible with the Good News.





Sam recently shared the following needs for his ministry to cover more area, bringing the gospel to the streets of Charlotte and throughout the east coast.





The money raised in this campaign will cover:

- New motor for his electric tricycle (so he can cover more area in the city)

- Repairs for the "Jesus Saves" car to tow behind the RV (as someone had wrecked it)

- Funds for the RV to be road ready

- 'Jesus Saves' bracelets. Sam wants to be able to give out free "Jesus Saves" bracelets to the folks he shares the gospel with as a tangible reminder of the free gift of salvation God has given us. Sam said "When they ask me how much it costs, I want to be able to tell them, 'Jesus paid it all!'"





Sam will reach places most of us will never go. If you're looking to learn more about Sam, his passion for sharing the Truth and his background: check out this article: https://www.charlotteobserver.com/living/religion/article245382550.html





Can you imagine the spiritual ripple effects that will come as a result of this work?





Please prayerfully consider partnering in this work and for God to continue to provide for and bless Sam in this ministry. There is no investment like the saving of souls! Thank you and God bless you!





“Do not lay up for yourselves treasures on earth, where moth and rust destroy and where thieves break in and steal, but lay up for yourselves treasures in heaven, where neither moth nor rust destroys and where thieves do not break in and steal. For where your treasure is, there your heart will be also." Matthew 6:19-21