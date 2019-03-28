This campaign is currently unable to receive donations. Please check back later.

Campaign Image
Campaign Image
Campaign Image
Campaign Image
Campaign Image
Campaign Image
Campaign Image
Campaign Image
Campaign Image

#JesusMail

Goal:

 USD $1,000

Campaign created by Cassandra Gay

#JesusMail

#JesusMail is bringing the beauty back into snail mail with an encouraging/uplifting/inspirational card or letter that has been prayed over from the moment we receive the name. We currently reach ladies who are incarcerated. 
••••
Our mission is to encourage and empower woman through the Word of God through letters that contain scripture, prayers, inspiration, & accountability. 
••••
The vision is to fund all materials (paper, envelopes, pens, postage stamps, cards, ect.) To both the writers with #JesusMail & the woman we reach out too! Not only do we pray to fund all materials, we also pray to one day travel and bring the Word of God into the prisons.
••••
This fundraiser will also help us prepare and print the #JesusMail Devotional, making it accessible (free) to the women in prison.


If your interested in writing for #JesusMail find us on Facebook for further information 
FlourishingJesusMail

You can also find us on Instagram 
@flourishingjesusmail
 
Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
5 years ago

Dorothy McDonald
$ 10.00 USD
5 years ago

Dorothy McDonald
$ 10.00 USD
5 years ago

Trista Dantin
$ 20.00 USD
5 years ago

Dorothy A McDonald
$ 30.00 USD
5 years ago

I absolutely love this ministry and I'm so blessed to be a part of it!

Trista Dantin
$ 20.00 USD
5 years ago

Shelley A Thomas
$ 10.00 USD
5 years ago

Cassandra GAY
$ 10.00 USD
5 years ago

Jean Ann Cooper
$ 25.00 USD
5 years ago

Cassandra GAY
$ 20.00 USD
5 years ago

Trista N Dantin
$ 20.00 USD
5 years ago

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Campaigns Near Me

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo