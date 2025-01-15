Support for Susie Jessup and Family

In early November my sister, Susie Jessup, was diagnosed with a large “myxoid liposarcoma” in her leg. This is a rarer form of cancer, (not super rare) but doctors have a positive outlook. Thankfully, after a PET scan on November 15, she received news that the cancer has not spread to any other part of her body. PRAISE GOD! Along with traditional doctors, she is also working with an integrative oncologist as well as consulting with a few other holistic practitioners. She has been making diet adjustments, doing detoxes, taking SO many supplements as well as doing compresses on the area. The prognosis includes that she does at least 3.5 weeks of focused radiation in order to prep the tumor for removal via surgery. Now in early January, she is currently in the midst of this radiation treatment but struggling with some side effects. Susie and Jay have three grown(ish!) kiddos as well as three small children (7, 5 & 3) at home with them. Jay’s work requires him to travel a lot. They do have family support near for helping care for little ones while Susie does all her numerous appointments and treatments. However, if you know or have had loved ones go through cancer, I am sure you understand the stress as well as how quickly ALL the extra costs for appointments, different consultations and supplements not covered by health insurance can add up. First and foremost, we are asking for prayer for Susie’s healing but also for a peace that passes understanding for Jay and the entire family. Secondly, as fatigue is the primary side effect of radiation, making dinners and meal prep has been a hurdle. If you would like to bless the Jessup family with a meal or a dinner date for her and Jay, or something more to help with all the supplements and fees, it would mean so much to them. We know God gets all the praise and glory even in these dark valleys and we KNOW He will never leave us nor forsake us. Thank you, Jesus! You can donate here in “GiveSendGo” (FYI there is a small credit card processing fee that is taken out, but they are a great organization.) You can also Venmo Susie directly @Susie-Jessup