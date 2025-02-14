Supporting the Jessop Family

Many of you may already know that recently Raluca Jessup took their 4 year old daughter, Lidia, to the doctor for stomach ache complaints and they found a tumor on her kidney. It thankfully didn't spread into another organ. UNMC removed her kidney and was able to get the whole tumor out.

Lidia is healing very well. She smiles and tells jokes and is starting to be very active. On February 5th she started chemotherapy and Thursday the 6th radiation began for 7 days in a row. The pathology came back with the great news that the tumor was the more favorable Wilm's type tumor, so she doesn't need to be hospitalized for the chemotherapy. They will go to Omaha once a week for 6 months. The doctor said she expects full recovery for Lidia.

Please join the family in praising the Lord for His goodness and healing for Lidia. This home school family has no extended family in the U.S. The Jessop family needs are money for food as they choose a wholesome diet for their family as well as contributions to help offset travel cost to and from Omaha. All donations will go towards these needs. Thank you for your love and generosity!