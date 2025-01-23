Jessie Whiddon fundraiser

How do you even start something such as this. Well, Ill start with, this... Jessie Whiddon, my love of my life, has recently been diagnosed with Stage 4 Bladder Cancer, which has moved into his bones. This was just discovered after taking him to our local hospital Doctors Memorial Hospital in Perry Florida, where a mass was found in his bladder. Now, just 4 months later, we have been told that the mass shows Stage 4 bladder cancer which has moved into in some rib cage bones, pelvis area and other bones.

Most don't know this, but just 4 years ago Jessie was diagnosed with a rare hereditary disease known as Charcot Marie Tooth Disease. https://catalog.ninds.nih.gov/sites/default/files/publications/charcot-marie-tooth-disease.pdf. Here is a website explaining this, there is so much with this as well. This disease, C.M.T (Allen Jackson also has this) in short eats at the muscles in the body; weaking the person to where they are unable to walk, swallow food, etc,

So, this wonderful man has been hit with some serious diseases, in just a 4 year period. This has put a toll on Jessie. He is scheduled to see his Oncologist to see what we can do to fight this with all he has.

Asking out friends and family for prayers and any contributions that might be possible during this chapter in our life. He is a determined man and he is ready to do what ever the doctors ask of him. Unsure what we have in store, but we are ready to start this fight. We go to Gainesville almost 2 to 3 times weekly, which is alot of traveling for him and myself. We are appreciative of any help that y'all offer during this time in our lives

I thank you all for your constant prayers through the situation we are in. I will try and keep you all informed on his update and progress. I also want to go ahead and Thank you for any contributions that you have given and for all you are doing for him, prayers especially. These have been hard times, not only for just our family, but for so many others. This has put a financial toll on us, so any contributions, are appreciated. Keep on praying. God has Jessie and Jessie is strong. We are gonna FIGHT!!

God Bless you all and again, thank you dearly

Love,

Jessie Whiddon & Crystal Corson















