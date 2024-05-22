Jesse Wilson's Children

Jesse Wilson was tragically killed by a drunk driver in a head on collision while on his motorcycle on the morning of 5/18/24. Jesse was taken too soon in a senseless accident. It is a family’s worst nightmare to lose a dad/son/significant other suddenly. Jesse leaves 4 amazing children that vary in ages, one is only 4 and another is graduating High School soon. We ask the community to rally behind Jesse’s kids when nothing can comfort them. Please help us build a fund for them to use later so they can accomplish things in their dad’s memory. Nothing can comfort them right now but giving/showing our love can comfort them later. It will allow them to have the money Jesse would have given gladly if he was still here.

Jesse’s mom, Kelly Wilson, is loved by so many and always helped anyone in need. I’d like to ask the community to rally behind her.