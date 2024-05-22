Jesse Wilson's Children

Goal:
USD $20,000
Raised:
USD $1,800
Campaign funds will be received by Kelly Wilson
Jesse Wilson was tragically killed by a drunk driver in a head on collision while on his motorcycle on the morning of 5/18/24. Jesse was taken too soon in a senseless accident. It is a family’s worst nightmare to lose a dad/son/significant other suddenly. Jesse leaves 4 amazing children that vary in ages, one is only 4 and another is graduating High School soon. We ask the community to rally behind Jesse’s kids when nothing can comfort them. Please help us build a fund for them to use later so they can accomplish things in their dad’s memory. Nothing can comfort them right now but giving/showing our love can comfort them later. It will allow them to have the money Jesse would have given gladly if he was still here.
Jesse’s mom, Kelly Wilson, is loved by so many and always helped anyone in need. I’d like to ask the community to rally behind her.
I have no words that have not already been expressed. I can & will, however, continue to pray. Sure wish I could join you in the court proceedings but distance poses a challenge.
I have no words that have not already been expressed. I can & will, however, continue to pray. Sure wish I could join you in the court proceedings but distance poses a challenge.
I have no words that have not already been expressed. I can & will, however, continue to pray. Sure wish I could join you in the court proceedings but distance poses a challenge.
I have no words that have not already been expressed. I can & will, however, continue to pray. Sure wish I could join you in the court proceedings but distance poses a challenge.
I have no words that have not already been expressed. I can & will, however, continue to pray. Sure wish I could join you in the court proceedings but distance poses a challenge.
I have no words that have not already been expressed. I can & will, however, continue to pray. Sure wish I could join you in the court proceedings but distance poses a challenge.
I have no words that have not already been expressed. I can & will, however, continue to pray. Sure wish I could join you in the court proceedings but distance poses a challenge.
Dear Kelly, family and friends of Jesse, I will continue to pray for all of you during this difficult time. May God help bring comfort to your hearts and mind.
I have no words that have not already been expressed. I can & will, however, continue to pray. Sure wish I could join you in the court proceedings but distance poses a challenge.
We are friends with Tony Novinska. We lost our son two years ago suddenly. The void will never be filled. The grief is debilitating at first but it does get better. So sorry for your loss.
I'm so sorry for you loss, may God comfort you during this most difficult time!
On behalf of my step-daughter, Diane.
A life taken too soon by a drunk driver! We love you and will miss you dear nephew!
For Jesse Wilson's children.
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.