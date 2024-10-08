Supporting the Hudson Family

On Saturday, my 40 year old brother in law Jerry was in Boston with his middle son, my 9 year old nephew Chase, when he had a major heart attack. Chase was able to make it back home with some teammates, but Jerry is still in Boston, now at a 3rd hospital. He had a double bypass, but his body has not been responding well. He is also having surgery on his leg due to poor blood flow.

My sister is home in Chicago with their 3 boys experiencing the worst nightmare of their lives. In addition to prayers, they need help with day to day expenses, travel expenses, and medical expenses. Any bit helps and is greatly appreciated!! 🙏🏻❤️