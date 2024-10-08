Supporting the Hudson Family

Goal:
USD $100,000
Raised:
USD $11,168
Campaign funds will be received by Brittney Covington
On Saturday, my 40 year old brother in law Jerry was in Boston with his middle son, my 9 year old nephew Chase, when he had a major heart attack. Chase was able to make it back home with some teammates, but Jerry is still in Boston, now at a 3rd hospital. He had a double bypass, but his body has not been responding well. He is also having surgery on his leg due to poor blood flow.
My sister is home in Chicago with their 3 boys experiencing the worst nightmare of their lives. In addition to prayers, they need help with day to day expenses, travel expenses, and medical expenses. Any bit helps and is greatly appreciated!! 🙏🏻❤️
We are so sorry for your loss. We will be keeping you all in our thoughts and prayers.
Sending prayers and love to your family!
Your family is in our thoughts and prayers.
The family is in our thoughts and prayers.
The boys and entire team are truly saddened by your loss. Many thoughts and prayers with your family during this difficult time.
Prayers and strength for your family.
Prayers for your family.
We are deeply saddened to hear of Jerry’s passing. His smile, passion for the game, and dedication to his family left an incredible mark on all of us in the hockey community. Please know your family is in our thoughts and prayers. Chicago Mission 2013 Team
We are so sorry for your loss. We will keep your family in our prayers. Jerry’s love and dedication for your boys was evident around the rink. We will all miss him.
God bless Jerry and family. Jerry was always a great dude to see around the rink, and he will be missed.
