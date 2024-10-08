Campaign Image

Supporting the Hudson Family

Goal:

 USD $100,000

Raised:

 USD $11,168

Campaign created by Nicole Schmidt

Campaign funds will be received by Brittney Covington

Supporting the Hudson Family

On Saturday, my 40 year old brother in law Jerry was in Boston with his middle son, my 9 year old nephew Chase, when he had a major heart attack. Chase was able to make it back home with some teammates, but Jerry is still in Boston, now at a 3rd hospital. He had a double bypass, but his body has not been responding well. He is also having surgery on his leg due to poor blood flow. 

My sister is home in Chicago with their 3 boys experiencing the worst nightmare of their lives. In addition to prayers, they need help with day to day expenses, travel expenses, and medical expenses. Any bit helps and is greatly appreciated!! 🙏🏻❤️

Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

We are so sorry for your loss. We will be keeping you all in our thoughts and prayers.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Sending prayers and love to your family!

Hoffman Family
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Your family is in our thoughts and prayers.

Johnson family
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

The Vitense Family
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Hammond Family
$ 800.00 USD
2 months ago

The family is in our thoughts and prayers.

Holyoke Family
$ 200.00 USD
2 months ago

The boys and entire team are truly saddened by your loss. Many thoughts and prayers with your family during this difficult time.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Prayers and strength for your family.

Fox Family
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Cook Family
$ 150.00 USD
2 months ago

Prayers for your family.

Medrano Family
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Chicago Mission 2013 Team
$ 1200.00 USD
2 months ago

We are deeply saddened to hear of Jerry’s passing. His smile, passion for the game, and dedication to his family left an incredible mark on all of us in the hockey community. Please know your family is in our thoughts and prayers. Chicago Mission 2013 Team

AJ Leiman
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous
$ 250.00 USD
2 months ago

Skiba family
$ 250.00 USD
2 months ago

We are so sorry for your loss. We will keep your family in our prayers. Jerry’s love and dedication for your boys was evident around the rink. We will all miss him.

Michael Campobasso
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 250.00 USD
2 months ago

God bless Jerry and family. Jerry was always a great dude to see around the rink, and he will be missed.

The Evert Family
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

The Petersen Family
$ 250.00 USD
2 months ago

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Campaigns Near Me

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo