Helping Jeri Lynn fight cancer

I am setting up a fund raiser to help ease financial stress on my mom and her husband. Her husband Don is the only one currently with an income and now during this time will be my mom’s caregiver.. My mom has been fighting cancer (unknowingly) for a while now. She went in and got a misdiagnosis early last summer. Thankfully she went to another local hospital who confirmed it was in fact not what she was previously told. The week before Christmas she got answers that she has pancreatic cancer. They have to shrink the tumor that is currently wrapped around a main artery. It’s taken a while but they finally have a plan set to start chemo this next week. Chemo sessions will go 6-8 hours. In hopes to shrink that tumor enough to remove her pancreas. it’s a scary and stressful time on them all.. once the surgery is done, my mom will have to adapt to life without her pancreas. Leading to a life long medical journey for her. Without my mom having insurance this has been a worry of mine.. that’s why I’m setting this fund raiser up. I’ve had many ask how they can help and this would help them a lot.. prayers, positive thoughts and love is what they need during this time. I also got her a Venmo set up @Jeri-Varney

Thank you ♥️

