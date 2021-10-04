Defend all American's Constitutional rights

Goal:
To the American people from a prisoner of war in the Globolist War Against America and the National Sovereignty of Independent Nations around the world:
My name is Jeremy Brown. I am a 20 year US Army Special Forces Master Sergeant that served this nation honorably. In October of 1992, I swore to an Almighty God that I would protect and defend the Constitution of the United States against ALL enemies, Foreign and Domestic; This Constitution that codifies the Rights that God granted us at birth. I have upheld the Oath as a Ranger, Green Beret, Fire Fighter, Citizen, Business Owner, Coach, US Congressional Candidate and now as a Prisoner of War. I have been obligated to uphold this oath for 29 years and I have no intention of faltering now! In December of 2020, the very Government I served for 20 years and that entrusted me to hold a TOP SECRET/SCI Security Clearance attempted to recruit me to be a Confidential Informant for the FBIs JTTF. I was asked if I would be willing to collect information (AKA spy) on law abiding American Citizens. I refused, but I recorded the entire meeting. In January 2021 I volunteered to be part of a Security Detail tasked with protecting speakers at the Jan 5th & 6th "Stop the Steal" Rally in DC. In the weeks that followed, it became clear to me why I had been recruited. It was the testimony of FBI Director Christopher Wray in front of Congress that made me realize I could not stay silent. On March 5th 2021, I went public with what I knew and my professional opinion about what happened January 6th as a 20 Year Special Forces Combat Veteran. I knew that going public against a corrupt FBI narrative would put my safety and freedom, as well as the safety of my family and friends in jeopardy but if not me then who?? I have prepared for this day and this is God's plan for me. Liberty or Death! De Oppresso Libre, Rangers lead the way! MOLON LABE!
-Jeremy Brown
Jeremy, I'm saddened, and sorry that you and many others are going through this unconstitutional, un-American B.S., by the BIDEN REGIME and their goons. I will continue to keep you and all the others from Jan 6, in my prayers. God bless you and your family.
WWG1WGA
Always in my prayers..
Praying For You Brother In Arms!
Stand for Biblical and Constitutional Values
I listened to you on Charlie Ward and will continue to pray for you all and for America. My husband is a Viet Nam veteran. God bless your sacrifice and your story touched my life. God's speed!
The communists are weak and defeat for them is imminent.
Godspeed. Never Give up.
Jeremy, I feel some of your pain, although I only spent my time in a Satellite Low Facility for 335 days. I'm currently in a halfway house in Tampa FL awaiting my home confinement date. Many of the things you mentioned were part of my arrest in CA. I too felt it necessary to do something to prevent this tyranny from occurring, to no avail. Our voices will be heard in 40 days. God speed brother.
https://subsplash.com/hisgloryme/programs/mi/+jyg7zjg
For updates on Jeremy’s new court date of 12/17/24 follow Rumble at “whoisjeremybrown”
https://rumble.com/v58xc4d-intentional-episode-248-the-devils-in-the-plea-deal-part-1.html
October 31st, 2023
Jeremy's appeal has been filed and we feel extremely positive!! To view the documents go to Www.jeremybrowndefense.com
Our Give Send Go has been down for the past 10 days. The "biometrics " had to be uploaded. We apologize for the inconvenience.
Case 1:22-cr-00015-APM Document 363-1 Filed 10/02/22 Page 1 of 3
To:
Special Agent
LABORATORY REPORT
Date: February 3, 2022 Case ID No.: TP-3439052 Lab No.: 2021-02111-15
UNCLASSIFIED
FBI Laboratory
2501 Investigation Parkway Quantico, Virginia 22135
4940 Fowler Road Huntsville, Alabama 35898
Christopher Franck Tampa
Communication(s): Agency Reference(s): Subject(s):
Victim(s): Discipline(s):
December 16, 2021
TEDAC DNA
This document may contain personally identifiable information and must be afforded the protections required by applicable law, regulation, and policy. If you are not the intended recipient of this document, please destroy it promptly without further retention or dissemination, unless otherwise required by law.
FBI Laboratory Evidence Designator(s):
Item 18 Two DNA samples from JEREMY MICHAEL BROWN (1B64)
The item listed above was subjected to nuclear deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) analysis.1
RESULTS OF NUCLEAR DNA EXAMINATIONS:
The DNA typing results from BROWN were compared to the DNA typing results from items 1- 1(1) and 2-1(1) [previously reported under FBI Laboratory Number 2021-02111-4 in the report dated October 25, 2021].
Item 1-1(1) (Cutting of tape from grenade pin)
No conclusion regarding sex typing results can be provided for item 1-1(1). Item 1-1(1) was interpreted as originating from two individuals.
BROWN is excluded as a potential contributor to item 1-1(1).22
Page 1 of 3
- Lab Report-Released-(108378).pdf
UNCLASSIFIED
Case 1:22-cr-00015-APM Document 363-1 Filed 10/02/22 Page 2 of 3
UNCLASSIFIED
Item 2-1(1) (Cutting of tape from grenade body)
Male DNA33was obtained from item 2-1(1). Item 2-1(1) was interpreted as originating from two individuals.
BROWN is excluded as a potential contributor to item 2-1(1).2
Database Entry Information:
The DNA results obtained from the tested item are not eligible for entry into the Combined DNA Index System (CODIS).
No other nuclear DNA examinations were conducted.
Methods/Limitations:
The following methods and limitations apply to the results/conclusions provided in the results section(s) of this report and are referenced by number in the body of the text for clarity.
1 DNA analysis was performed using the QuantifilerTM Trio DNA Quantification Kit for the quantitation of human DNA and the GlobalFilerTM PCR Amplification Kit for the DNA typing of short tandem repeats (STRs).
2 A person of interest is excluded either visually or when the likelihood ratio is less than or equal to 1/100. An exclusion means that the person of interest was not detected in the DNA results.
3 The presence of male DNA in a mixture may limit the ability to determine if female DNA is also present in that mixture.
REMARKS:
The work described in this report was conducted at the Huntsville Laboratory, and the results will be maintained by the FBI Laboratory for possible future comparisons. This report contains the opinions and interpretations of the issuing examiner and is supported by records retained in the FBI Laboratory file. This report conforms to the Department of Justice Uniform Language for Testimony and Reports for Forensic Autosomal DNA Examinations Using Probabilistic Genotyping Systems. For questions about the content of this report, please contact Forensic Examiner Krystal A. Breslin at (256) 678-2393 or kbreslin@fbi.gov.
The submitted item will be returned to you under separate cover. In addition to the evidence in the case, secondary evidence was generated that will also be returned to you. The secondary evidence can be found in a package marked DNA Secondary Evidence.
Page 2 of 3 2021-02111-15
- Lab Report-Released-(108378).pdf
UNCLASSIFIED
Page 3 of 3 2021-02111-15
- Lab Report-Released-(108378).pdf
Case 1:22-cr-00015-APM Document 363-1 Filed 10/02/22 Page 3 of 3
UNCLASSIFIED
Please allow a minimum of thirty days from the date of a discovery request for the FBI Laboratory to provide the related materials. The FBI cannot ensure timely delivery of discovery
Jeremy's sentencing was moved to 4-7-23 at 9am
We are $10k short of the 50% retainer fee required for the appeal attorney. We appreciate any and all donations! If you cannot donate please pray for Jeremy.🙏
Jeremy's sentencing is set for March 13th. We have found an appeals attorney who requires a $75k retainer fee up front. We are humbly asking for your financial help to reach this goal by March 1st. Any amount truly helps and is greatly appreciated! Thank you!
Jeremy was selected to receive a $1,000 grant from the Kash Patel Foundation. We are extremely grateful!
Jeremy is requesting letters of leniency for his sentencing. All letter can be mail to Jeremy Brown Trust P.O. Box 89011 Tampa, Fl. 33689. Thank you!
Trial begins December 5th at 9am
October 7th, 2022
https://link.theepochtimes.com/mkt_app/dna-on-seized-hand-grenades-does-not-belong-to-oath-keepers-defendant-jeremy-brown-fbi-lab_4774898.html?utm_source=andshare
First the good news. It took us nearly two months, but we finally found private legal counsel that was qualified and willing to represent Jeremy in his Tampa criminal case. Now we are looking for counsel to represent him in the Washington D.C. case and possible civil suits that could take place after the criminal cases are resolved.
