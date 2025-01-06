Supporting the Michel Family

Jeremy, beloved husband to Julie and doting father to Katey, was recently handed a life-altering diagnosis: Leukemia. The shock of this news has not worn off and his treatment plan is still unknown, (awaiting Bone Marrow Biopsy results), but it will likely be extensive and lengthy.

Jeremy is known to his friends and family as a loyal, hard-working, kind-hearted man. He has always been the rock of his family, bringing laughter and support to those around him. Just a few short weeks ago, he was living life, working diligently at his job, enjoying family weekends, helping those around him anytime he could, and dreaming of future travel, projects and adventures with Julie and Katey. These plans were suddenly put on hold when he was rushed to the ER for severe abdominal pain. 11 short hours later, the diagnosis was confirmed—Jeremy has Leukemia.

A round of chemotherapy began instantly and the side effects have already begun, and we know this is only the beginning. Jeremy could be out of work for quite some time. This will place an immense financial strain on the family, as they deal with mounting medical bills on top of their daily living expenses. Julie, who has been Jeremy's partner in every sense, now faces the challenge of being his caregiver, managing their home, her own career, and maintaining some semblance of normalcy for Katey.

This fundraiser is not just about financial support; it's about rallying a community around a family in need. Every donation will help cover medical costs, support daily necessities, and ensure that Jeremy and Julie can focus on his treatment and recovery without the added stress of financial insecurity.

Your contributions will directly aid in:

Covering medical treatments and medications not fully covered by insurance.

Assisting with daily living expenses while Jeremy is unable to work.

Providing emotional and practical support for Julie and Katey during this challenging time.

Together, let's show Jeremy, Julie, and Katey that they are not alone in this fight. Every bit of support counts, whether it’s through donations, keeping their family in constant prayer, sharing this message, or offering your time and kindness. Let's help this family navigate through these tough times towards brighter days.











