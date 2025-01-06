Supporting the Michel Family

Raised:
USD $2,240
Campaign funds will be received by Julie Michel
Jeremy, beloved husband to Julie and doting father to Katey, was recently handed a life-altering diagnosis: Leukemia. The shock of this news has not worn off and his treatment plan is still unknown, (awaiting Bone Marrow Biopsy results), but it will likely be extensive and lengthy.
Jeremy is known to his friends and family as a loyal, hard-working, kind-hearted man. He has always been the rock of his family, bringing laughter and support to those around him. Just a few short weeks ago, he was living life, working diligently at his job, enjoying family weekends, helping those around him anytime he could, and dreaming of future travel, projects and adventures with Julie and Katey. These plans were suddenly put on hold when he was rushed to the ER for severe abdominal pain. 11 short hours later, the diagnosis was confirmed—Jeremy has Leukemia.
A round of chemotherapy began instantly and the side effects have already begun, and we know this is only the beginning. Jeremy could be out of work for quite some time. This will place an immense financial strain on the family, as they deal with mounting medical bills on top of their daily living expenses. Julie, who has been Jeremy's partner in every sense, now faces the challenge of being his caregiver, managing their home, her own career, and maintaining some semblance of normalcy for Katey.
This fundraiser is not just about financial support; it's about rallying a community around a family in need. Every donation will help cover medical costs, support daily necessities, and ensure that Jeremy and Julie can focus on his treatment and recovery without the added stress of financial insecurity.
Your contributions will directly aid in:
Together, let's show Jeremy, Julie, and Katey that they are not alone in this fight. Every bit of support counts, whether it’s through donations, keeping their family in constant prayer, sharing this message, or offering your time and kindness. Let's help this family navigate through these tough times towards brighter days.
You got this brother!
Prayers going your way!
Jeremy, Julie and Katey- You are all in our thoughts and prayers! Praying that God wraps his healing hands around you! Prayers to all of you! I know we are far away-- but if you need anything please let us know. Sending lots of love Lynn, Kim, Jaedyn and Micah
Julie, Charlotte asked me to contribute her own money to your family. We love you all.
Our prayers are always with you!
My prayers and positive thoughts are with your family.
I put in a prayer also. God loves you Julie, Jeremy and Ms Katey-bug. He will provide for you during these difficult times. An army of friends, family and strangers will lift you up as God asks them to and make sure you have all you need during this difficult time. I love you all.
Your family is deep in our prayers. "Be strong and courageous. Do not be frightened, and do not be dismayed, for the Lord your God is with you wherever you go." - Joshua 1:9
I’m so sorry to hear this news. Jeremy is a sweetheart and so is Julie and Katey. Please read the book by Douglas Graham The 80/10/10 Diet Fruit is so healing! Raw vegan food is so important to detox the body. All my Love Juli E
Praying that your Faith & Hope and God's Love will carry you through these challenging times!
Praying for you, Jeremy
Always sending love and prayers!
Don't loose hope. Stay strong. May blessings shower upon your family.
We will keep you in our hearts and prayers!🙏❤️❤️
Praying for you every day, love to all!
