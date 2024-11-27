Support Jenny Ruppe’s Road to Recovery

Hi, my name is Jacob Ruppe, and I’m reaching out for my sister, Jenny Ruppe. On November 26th, Jenny was in a serious car accident while traveling to visit family for Thanksgiving. The crash caused severe injuries, including broken vertebrae in her neck.





Jenny was rushed to the hospital and had surgery right away to stabilize her. She’s in stable condition now, but there’s still a long road ahead. The doctors say she could need another surgery soon, and she’ll be in the hospital for at least several more weeks. There’s a chance she’ll have permanent partial paralysis in her left arm, and she’s likely facing a year of physical therapy just to get back to a normal life.





Jenny has always been a fighter, but right now, she needs more support than ever. Tragically, she’s had to face life without both of her parents—her father passed away when she was young, and she lost her mom a few years ago. So, she’s going through this difficult time without the family support that so many of us might rely on.





We’re asking for your help to cover the medical bills, surgeries, and all the other costs that come with her recovery. Every little bit helps, whether it’s a donation or just sharing this page with others. We’re incredibly grateful for anything you can offer.





Thank you so much for reading and for being part of Jenny’s journey to healing.