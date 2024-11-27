Support Jenny Ruppe’s Road to Recovery

Goal:
USD $10,000
Raised:
USD $3,485
Hi, my name is Jacob Ruppe, and I’m reaching out for my sister, Jenny Ruppe. On November 26th, Jenny was in a serious car accident while traveling to visit family for Thanksgiving. The crash caused severe injuries, including broken vertebrae in her neck.
Jenny was rushed to the hospital and had surgery right away to stabilize her. She’s in stable condition now, but there’s still a long road ahead. The doctors say she could need another surgery soon, and she’ll be in the hospital for at least several more weeks. There’s a chance she’ll have permanent partial paralysis in her left arm, and she’s likely facing a year of physical therapy just to get back to a normal life.
Jenny has always been a fighter, but right now, she needs more support than ever. Tragically, she’s had to face life without both of her parents—her father passed away when she was young, and she lost her mom a few years ago. So, she’s going through this difficult time without the family support that so many of us might rely on.
We’re asking for your help to cover the medical bills, surgeries, and all the other costs that come with her recovery. Every little bit helps, whether it’s a donation or just sharing this page with others. We’re incredibly grateful for anything you can offer.
Thank you so much for reading and for being part of Jenny’s journey to healing.
Get well Jenny, you are a pillar of strength, an inspiration to many, and truly one of the greatest sister missionaries I had the pleasure of serving with. Keep on!
Jenny, I am so sorry you are going thru this. You are in our prayers and we hope you improve each day. Happy Holidays!!!
God bless you Sister Ruppe!
Jenny you are one of Gods elect daughters. You are so strong. I am praying for a smooth recovery ❤️
You are one of the strongest people I know I will be praying for you
Love you Jenny Ruppe! Praying for a speedy recovery! Hang in there!
I don't have much to give, but prayers for lots of help and a speedy recovery 🙏 We love you!
Prayers for a complete recovery.
Sending love from Snow College. Keeping you in our prayers!
Prayers for complete healing.
Praying for you sweet girl! May heaven's angels attend you and speed your healing!
I am from Snow College. Wishing you the best.
