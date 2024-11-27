Campaign Image

Support Jenny Ruppe's Road to Recovery

 USD $10,000

 USD $3,485

Campaign created by Jacob Ruppe

Support Jenny Ruppe’s Road to Recovery

Hi, my name is Jacob Ruppe, and I’m reaching out for my sister, Jenny Ruppe. On November 26th, Jenny was in a serious car accident while traveling to visit family for Thanksgiving. The crash caused severe injuries, including broken vertebrae in her neck.


Jenny was rushed to the hospital and had surgery right away to stabilize her. She’s in stable condition now, but there’s still a long road ahead. The doctors say she could need another surgery soon, and she’ll be in the hospital for at least several more weeks. There’s a chance she’ll have permanent partial paralysis in her left arm, and she’s likely facing a year of physical therapy just to get back to a normal life.


Jenny has always been a fighter, but right now, she needs more support than ever. Tragically, she’s had to face life without both of her parents—her father passed away when she was young, and she lost her mom a few years ago. So, she’s going through this difficult time without the family support that so many of us might rely on.


We’re asking for your help to cover the medical bills, surgeries, and all the other costs that come with her recovery. Every little bit helps, whether it’s a donation or just sharing this page with others. We’re incredibly grateful for anything you can offer.


Thank you so much for reading and for being part of Jenny’s journey to healing.

Recent Donations
Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
15 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
17 days ago

Get well Jenny, you are a pillar of strength, an inspiration to many, and truly one of the greatest sister missionaries I had the pleasure of serving with. Keep on!

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
21 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
27 days ago

Lisa Bergstedt
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

Jenny, I am so sorry you are going thru this. You are in our prayers and we hope you improve each day. Happy Holidays!!!

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

God bless you Sister Ruppe!

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
1 month ago

Jenny you are one of Gods elect daughters. You are so strong. I am praying for a smooth recovery ❤️

Anonymous Giver
$ 15.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
1 month ago

You are one of the strongest people I know I will be praying for you

Your companion
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

Love you Jenny Ruppe! Praying for a speedy recovery! Hang in there!

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
1 month ago

I don't have much to give, but prayers for lots of help and a speedy recovery 🙏 We love you!

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

Prayers for a complete recovery.

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Sending love from Snow College. Keeping you in our prayers!

Sue Cattoor
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Prayers for complete healing.

Dave Carroll Family
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Praying for you sweet girl! May heaven's angels attend you and speed your healing!

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

I am from Snow College. Wishing you the best.

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

KayCee Bennett
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Kendra Bagley
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

