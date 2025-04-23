Rivera Family Support Fund

If you’re reading this it is because you are connected in some way to Jennifer Rivera (Arreola). Jennifer and her family need us right now.

First, in prayer.



Please lift up your hearts in supplication, asking God to pour every ounce of life and strength back into her heart and body so that she may continue her earthly ministry of wife and mother of two little ones (Penelope and Dominic).

Second, in donations.



Jennifer was diagnosed with heart failure two years ago and has since undergone numerous treatments. Then two months ago things took a sudden, critical turn and was hospitalized for 10 days. In her recovery since then, Keith (her husband) has had to stay at home from work to help care for her and the children. Not to mention, Jennifer has clearly had to step away from her duties as a part-time realtor.

The family is hoping for a miracle.



We’re praying for a successful heart transplant can become a reality.





In the meantime, the family needs our financial support in keeping up with their family needs and obligations while both parents are not working.





Your prayers are requested.

Anything you can contribute financially, or meals or groceries sent to the house are greatly appreciated.





May God return to you ten-fold the goodness you share with the Rivera Family. Amen.