Honoring Jennifer Shives

Description

On December 16, 2024, our beloved Jennifer Eileen Shives fell asleep in Jesus. She was a daughter, sister, friend, veteran, and most importantly, a devoted mother to her beautiful daughter, Azarel (15). Jennifer’s life was a testament to love, service, and faith. She poured her heart into everything she did—from serving in the Air Force to promoting healthful living to encouraging her family and friends to live life to its fullest.

Jennifer’s greatest joy and legacy is Azarel, a bright and determined high school sophomore. Jennifer’s love and dedication to Azarel shaped a young woman full of promise, kindness, and strength. Now, in Jennifer’s absence, we, as family and friends, are coming together to ensure Azarel’s future remains full of opportunity, stability, and hope.

Jennifer’s parents, Shawn and Nephlen Shives, have taken on the responsibility of caring for Azarel. As they grieve the loss of their daughter, we hope to ease their burden and provide financial support for Azarel’s education, daily needs, and future endeavors.

How You Can Help

In memory of Jennifer’s life and the love she had for her daughter, we are raising funds to:

Support Azarel’s educational journey as her grandparents (Shawn and Nephlen Shives) are paying for her private Christain high school.

Provide assistance with daily living expenses to help her transition into this next chapter.

Honor Jennifer’s legacy by ensuring her daughter receives the love, care, and opportunities she envisioned for her through her grandparents, Shawn and Nephlen Shives.

Any amount you can give—no matter how small—will make a difference. Whether you were a friend, family member, colleague, or simply someone touched by Jennifer’s story, your generosity will be a powerful tribute to her life and an act of love for Azarel.

Jennifer’s Legacy

Jennifer lived by her motto: “Living healthy and to its fullest.” She inspired all of us to live intentionally, to value family, and to be a light in this world.

Let us now honor her memory by supporting the person she loved most, Azarel, by helping her parents (Shawn and Nephlen Shives) with the costs of raising her. Together, we can keep Jennifer’s spirit alive and ensure Azarel is surrounded by the care and opportunities she deserves.

Closing Note

From the bottom of our hearts, we thank you for your love, prayers, and contributions. As a family, we hold onto the promise of 1 Thessalonians 4:13-18, knowing we will see Jennifer again on that great resurrection morning. Until then, we will care for her greatest treasure—Azarel—just as Jennifer would have wanted. May God bless you for your kindness and support!

Donate and Share

Please give what you can and share this fundraiser with others who may wish to honor Jennifer’s life. Together, we can make a lasting difference.