Honoring Jennifer Shives

 USD $20,000

 USD $1,665

Campaign created by Shawn Shives

Honoring Jennifer Shives

In Memorial of Jennifer Shives


On December 16, 2024, our beloved Jennifer Eileen Shives fell asleep in Jesus. She was a daughter, sister, friend, veteran, and most importantly, a devoted mother to her beautiful daughter, Azarel (15). Jennifer’s life was a testament to love, service, and faith. She poured her heart into everything she did—from serving in the Air Force to promoting healthful living to encouraging her family and friends to live life to its fullest.

Jennifer’s greatest joy and legacy is Azarel, a bright and determined high school sophomore. Jennifer’s love and dedication to Azarel shaped a young woman full of promise, kindness, and strength. Now, in Jennifer’s absence, we, as family and friends, are coming together to ensure Azarel’s future remains full of opportunity, stability, and hope.

Jennifer’s parents, Shawn and Nephlen Shives, have taken on the responsibility of caring for Azarel. As they grieve the loss of their daughter, we hope to ease their burden and provide financial support for Azarel’s education, daily needs, and future endeavors.

How You Can Help

In memory of Jennifer’s life and the love she had for her daughter, we are raising funds to:

  • Support Azarel’s educational journey as her grandparents (Shawn and Nephlen Shives) are paying for her private Christain high school.
  • Provide assistance with daily living expenses to help her transition into this next chapter.
  • Honor Jennifer’s legacy by ensuring her daughter receives the love, care, and opportunities she envisioned for her through her grandparents, Shawn and Nephlen Shives.

Any amount you can give—no matter how small—will make a difference. Whether you were a friend, family member, colleague, or simply someone touched by Jennifer’s story, your generosity will be a powerful tribute to her life and an act of love for Azarel.

Jennifer’s Legacy

Jennifer lived by her motto: “Living healthy and to its fullest.” She inspired all of us to live intentionally, to value family, and to be a light in this world.

Let us now honor her memory by supporting the person she loved most, Azarel, by helping her parents (Shawn and Nephlen Shives) with the costs of raising her. Together, we can keep Jennifer’s spirit alive and ensure Azarel is surrounded by the care and opportunities she deserves.

Closing Note

From the bottom of our hearts, we thank you for your love, prayers, and contributions. As a family, we hold onto the promise of 1 Thessalonians 4:13-18, knowing we will see Jennifer again on that great resurrection morning. Until then, we will care for her greatest treasure—Azarel—just as Jennifer would have wanted. May God bless you for your kindness and support!

Recent Donations
Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
7 days ago

Honoring the wonderful mom that Jenn will always be known and loved to be

Rich and Imelda Plunkett
$ 100.00 USD
11 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
12 days ago

Estela Carrandi
$ 100.00 USD
23 days ago

I’m grateful to have known you, Jennifer. Rest in peace!

Alexander Bordetsky
$ 100.00 USD
23 days ago

May Jennifer’s memory be a blessing.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
24 days ago

Clarkr
$ 100.00 USD
24 days ago

Calvin Kim
$ 200.00 USD
24 days ago

Lifting your family up in prayer.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
24 days ago

Praying 🙏

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
25 days ago

Sharon Mejia
$ 100.00 USD
25 days ago

God bless your family. Much love, Sharon Ricardo Colton

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
25 days ago

Praying for the family.

Eli Susie
$ 200.00 USD
25 days ago

Joe johnsey
$ 100.00 USD
25 days ago

Relias Healthcare
$ 75.00 USD
26 days ago

The Relias Healthcare family is so sorry for your loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with you during this difficult time.

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
27 days ago

Requiem aeternam dona ei, Domine. Et lux perpetua luceat ei. Requiescat in pace. Amen. Anima ejus, et animae omnium fidelium defunctorum, per misericordiam Dei requiescant in pace. Amen.

D Bell
$ 25.00 USD
27 days ago

My deepest condolences to Azarel and the Shives family. I worked with Jennifer at FNS, USDA in Atlanta GA. I enjoyed our talks and stories about life in the Air Force. Jennifer was such a joy and bright human being. Rest in Heaven Jennifer. Damasi Bell

Tim Shives
$ 100.00 USD
28 days ago

In memory of my sister Jennifer, whose love, strength, and faith inspired everyone around her. A small gift to honor her legacy and support Azarel, the daughter she cherished so much. Jennifer may be resting in Jesus, but her light will continue to shine through Azarel’s life. In the words of William Wordsworth, “We are still seven.” Longing for Christ’s Second Coming (1 Thess. 4:16-17).

