Support Jennifer Bionci with Cancer Treatment Cost

Jennifer Bionci has been serving others for as long as I can remember, and now she really needs your help, as the Lord would lead you…

Jennifer began working with the developmentally disabled at about the age of five years old when she was able to help with her brother who has special needs. She currently serves as her brother’s Guardian and caregiver. Jen has devoted her life to serving the DD population, having run the Arc of Ohio Northeast Branch for many years, providing much needed services to the DD community. Jen also has a heart for hospice patients and those in acute care, having worked in Social Services as well as Pastoral Care to serve these individuals for 32 years.

In November of 2024, Jennifer was diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukemia, an aggressive form of the disease. Her treatment required multiple extensive hospitalizations and aggressive chemotherapy treatment at the UH Seidman Cancer Care Center in Cleveland. Although she feels blessed to have health insurance, she has incurred significant expenses that are not covered by insurance… and her treatment will be ongoing.

Please pray about what the Lord would have you do to help Jennifer…a worthy daughter of the Lord … whom He is not done with yet!



