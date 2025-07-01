Support Jennifer Bionci with Cancer Treatment Cost

Goal:
USD $25,000
Raised:
USD $4,255
Jennifer began working with the developmentally disabled at about the age of five years old when she was able to help with her brother who has special needs. She currently serves as her brother’s Guardian and caregiver. Jen has devoted her life to serving the DD population, having run the Arc of Ohio Northeast Branch for many years, providing much needed services to the DD community. Jen also has a heart for hospice patients and those in acute care, having worked in Social Services as well as Pastoral Care to serve these individuals for 32 years.
In November of 2024, Jennifer was diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukemia, an aggressive form of the disease. Her treatment required multiple extensive hospitalizations and aggressive chemotherapy treatment at the UH Seidman Cancer Care Center in Cleveland. Although she feels blessed to have health insurance, she has incurred significant expenses that are not covered by insurance… and her treatment will be ongoing.
I’m thinking and praying for you Jennifer.
We love you, Jen, and believe our God is bigger and has healed you in Jesus' name.
Jen, Cindy and I are with you all the way. We know that God is watching over you.
God bless you!!
Praying for you Jennifer in Jesus Name💕
Prayers for you!
We miss you and love you so much! -the Crew at HW!
Jennifer, you are in my prayers. Stay strong.
The Lord provides and He certainly continues to keep you in the Palm of His Hand! Love you!
Prayers ! GOD BLESS Jennifer
Healing thoughts and prayers to you always Jennifer with peace and love. ❤️ ☮️
From a former neighbor who really loved you growing up. Sending hugs, love and healing prayers for you. You are such a beautiful soul. 💕
Be well friend
Praying for continued blessings for your healing, strength, and continued growth in health and spirituality.
