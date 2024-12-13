Supporting the Jenkins family

Campaign Image

My mom is a loving wife and an amazing mother to my siblings and I. God is walking our family through a time of growth and transformation. With that my Dad and her will be incurring some unforeseen medical expenses. Anything anyone is able to do would be greatly appreciated. It will help with the medical expenses~bills, and will enable my Dad to take much needed time away from work to spend quality time together this Christmas season and help my mom while she heals from surgery! Thank you!

I met Jami in our sons’ martial arts class and have so many belly hurting laughs together. She made me feel so welcome after only being here for a short time. Friends like her are hard to come by and supporting someone through hard time sometimes is hard to do. We’ve created this campaign to help them through this journey, knowing they would do the same. Please help with what you can so they don’t have to worry about this one aspect of this transformation. With so much love, Bri


Recent Donations
Makensly Polson
$ 10.00 USD
14 days ago

Woods family
$ 50.00 USD
18 days ago

Praying for your recovery and healing

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
20 days ago

Paling Family
$ 1000.00 USD
28 days ago

We pray for a quick recovery and smooth healing.

B and P
$ 350.00 USD
29 days ago

May God's peace surround you in this time.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
30 days ago

Love you guys. Praying for complete healing.

Katie Newman Nickles
$ 50.00 USD
30 days ago

From the beginning, you have both been in my prayers,

Lauren Schaeuble
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

God bless you, and your family.

Luke Erickson
$ 15.00 USD
1 month ago

Rosemarie B
$ 400.00 USD
1 month ago

Father, in the name of Jesus, we come before you in agreement asking You to heal Jami in Jesus name. It is written in your word that the prayer of the faith will save the sick and the Lord will raise him up. I thank you Lord for complete healing for Jami from the top of her head to the souls her feet, we thank you, Lord, that you have already provided all because you are the giver of Life. Amen

Bri
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Laura
$ 1000.00 USD
1 month ago

