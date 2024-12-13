Supporting the Jenkins family

My mom is a loving wife and an amazing mother to my siblings and I. God is walking our family through a time of growth and transformation. With that my Dad and her will be incurring some unforeseen medical expenses. Anything anyone is able to do would be greatly appreciated. It will help with the medical expenses~bills, and will enable my Dad to take much needed time away from work to spend quality time together this Christmas season and help my mom while she heals from surgery! Thank you!

I met Jami in our sons’ martial arts class and have so many belly hurting laughs together. She made me feel so welcome after only being here for a short time. Friends like her are hard to come by and supporting someone through hard time sometimes is hard to do. We’ve created this campaign to help them through this journey, knowing they would do the same. Please help with what you can so they don’t have to worry about this one aspect of this transformation. With so much love, Bri





◦



