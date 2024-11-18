Music Album Recording

Hey there, my name is Jelaine Leeann! I am a singer/songwriter with the goal of sharing the music I feel Yahweh has put in my soul.

I have been writing music since I was a child, and I love how music can be a powerful tool. I have been deeply encouraged, strengthened and blessed by the music of others through different seasons of my life, and I hope that my music can be that same blessing to others.

The goal of my music ministry is threefold:

To Testify: (Psalm 145:10-12) Telling my story for His glory. Sharing the power, mercy and goodness of God as I've experienced them in my life.

To Edify: (Ephesians 4:16) Encouraging believers with the truth of the Word, with music that is "a word fitly spoken" in their lives (Proverbs 25:11), helping them continue the journey on the narrow way.

To Glorify: (Psalm 86:12) Giving all glory and honor to Yeshua, who is above all and worthy of all. Offering up a sacrifice of praise as I humbly acknowledge all He has done in my life.

All funds raised here will be used for as many albums as I'm able to stretch it!

THANK YOU to all those who contribute to this project, may Yahweh bless you! And thank you for coming alongside me on this journey. I am looking forward to this adventure and seeing where Yahweh leads it!

"The LORD was ready to save me; Therefore we will sing my songs with stringed instruments all the days of our life, in the house of the LORD.” Isaiah 38:20