Jeffrey McKellop, U.S Army Special Forces, Retired

My name is Jeffrey McKellop, Airborne Ranger 2nd Ranger BN, Special Forces, Green Beret (Retired)



Serviced in Combat in Bosnia, Kuwait, Afghanistan, Iraq, Africa, Germany, Italy and more

I AM A POLITICAL PRISONER IN MY OWN COUNTRY

Please support me and my family. I have lost everything.

When my country called, I answered! Never been arrested! I had only ever received 4 speeding tickets.



On January 6, 2021 – My friend called me, “Bro, your country needs you! Meet me at the capital January 6. As Always – with my eyes did I see, the beating death of Rosanna Boyland. No, how can this be? Because it’s on video! Wanna know more? Demand the release of All on videos!

Since my face was on posted on America’s Most Wanted, I received a call from my job: “Hey Jeff, can you come to the office in DC and bring your government passport.” “Yeah, we are going to need you to clean out your desk. Yeah, and maybe box up your dead plants, with your High School trophies and Yeah, Take a break for a while. Home for some time. Yeah, thanks for showing up today.”



FBI: I called and turned myself in January 11, 2021

Hired attorney – January 10, 2021 – told to show up March 16 at FBI HQ

I became America’s most wanted #215. Judge Nichols, “Mr. McKellop, You’re the worst thing this country has ever seen, Bond Denied”

FBI crashed my house while I was in the Correctional Treatment Facility-DC. (CTF-DC). FBI left both my broken house door and garage door wide open. One-week later, snow and rain entered my home.

In one day, my ex was notified of my absence. She cleaned out my home. She obtained a document too: Buy, sell, trade, start, stop anything in my name: Guess what happened….

2019 4 runner (Gone); Specialize Roubaix carbon fiber road bike (Gone); Clothes (Gone); Home put up for rent; IRA (Gone); My retirement and disability monthly check (spent). All my I.D. passport old credit cards (maxed and destroyed) - Thank you Governor of Colorado.

In the CTF-DC, I have been on 23/1 Lock down, handcuffed with leg irons. I’ve been dragged down the halls and subjected to unbelievable cruel and hateful treatment.

I need your help. I love and miss my children dearly. I have always been there for my country. Please consider helping me during this unimaginably difficult time.

My name is Jeff McKellop. I am a Political Prisoner in My Own Country.

What will you do when they come for you?

Written from his letters from his jail cell. Names and other information redacted to protect people. Lydia Sorrow is helping run the campaign.

Jeff's Current Address is:

Jeffrey Mckellop, #35220-509

FMC Fort Worth

P.O. Box 15330

Fort Worth, TX 76119

www.givesendgo.com/JeffreyMckellop

Please note - always check with Patriot Mail Project for the current locations

