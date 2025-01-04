Let's Help Jeff Padgett as he battles cancer

Our good friend and brother Jeff Padgett is battling esophageal cancer. He just completed a round of radiation and chemotherapy, and they are determining whether or not to operate at this point. Jeff is a Pastor and Gospel musician who has served the Lord faithfully for many years. We have ministered together often and walked through many of life's challenges together. He continues to serve the Lord and his family, but obviously the cancer has taken a toll. He's not been able to work at his regular job, and of course medical costs are piling up at the same time as life's financial challenges continue. Please pray about helping out with whatever you are able to give. Jeff is one of the kindest, and most faithful brothers I have ever known, and I greatly value him as a friend and fellow servant of God.