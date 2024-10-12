Supporting Jeff Humphries

As most of you know our beloved family member, Jeff Humphries, has unfortunately been met with some difficult and challenging health conditions for the last year. Jeff has been diagnosed with Congestive Heart Failure and has suffered from other side effects including numerous mini strokes and other medical issues. This has taken a toll on him emotionally, physically, but unfortunately financially. At this time our family would like to ask for the big community of family and friends to support him in not only prayer but financially if possible.

If you are lucky enough to know him, Jeff is like an Icon of the Crest Community. Whether you remember him from pumping your gas in his white shorts and white shoes and ringing up your favorite snacks at Riverbend Chevron to cheering on the Crest Charger's every Friday night to one of his biggest career moves in recent years as Tammy Arrowood's Stars of Tomorrow's Official "Dance Paw-Paw". You already know that he is a friend to all and the kids adore him. He is just one of those guys you are just lucky to know!

At this time if you have the opportunity to help please donate at the link below. All proceeds will go towards helping relieve some of the financial stress for him so he can focus on his health instead of the burden of finances weighing him down.

Please keep him in your thoughts and prayers as he still has many medical challenges ahead.

Thank you from all of his family and friends for coming together to help him get through this time. It really takes a village of family. friends and even sometimes those unknown in life to help us get through the bad times and even the good.

But God...HE can get us through anything as long as we trust and believe. "This is my commandment, That ye love one another, as I have loved you." KJV John 15:12











