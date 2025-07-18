Campaign Image

Supporting the Howell Family

Goal:

 USD $8,000

Raised:

 USD $2,250

Campaign created by Jason Brant

Campaign funds will be received by Jennifer Howell

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the sudden passing of Jeff Howell, a cherished friend, father and husband.. As friends of the family, we are organizing this fundraiser to help them navigate the overwhelming burden of unexpected funeral expenses.

Jeff was a good man who touched so many lives through his dedication to his friends, family and service to his church. His absence is an immense loss for everyone who had the privilege of knowing him.

The family was not prepared for this heartbreaking event, and the associated costs—including funeral services, burial/cremation, and memorial arrangements—are significant. Any amount received above and beyond the funeral costs will be used to help with other expenses as they ease into their unexpected future without Jeff.

How You Can Help

Every donation, no matter the size, will go directly to supporting the Howell family during this painful time. If you would prefer to give directly to Jen you can contact her sister-in-law at 419-545-3953 to get Jen's Venmo/Zelle.

If you are unable to give, please consider sharing this fundraiser or offering your thoughts and prayers.

Your kindness, whether through a donation or simply by spreading the word, will help ease the financial stress and allow the family time to grieve and remember Jeff with dignity.

Thank you for your support and compassion.

Recent Donations
Anonymous Giver
$ 30.00 USD
8 minutes ago

Sending love and thoughts

Joe B
$ 150.00 USD
12 minutes ago

So sorry to hear! Praying for you all!

Jarrod Needs
$ 50.00 USD
21 minutes ago

I am so sorry to all of you.

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
32 minutes ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 75.00 USD
51 minutes ago

❤️

Anonymous Giver
$ 150.00 USD
53 minutes ago

I’m so sorry for your loss. Please let me know if you need anything during this painful time. Love Dan Gregg

Sam Zimmerman
$ 100.00 USD
1 hour ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 hour ago

Many prayers for peace & comfort during this time.

Christy Boulton
$ 50.00 USD
1 hour ago

BreAnna V
$ 50.00 USD
1 hour ago

We love y’all so much!

Erin Shank and Family
$ 20.00 USD
1 hour ago

I’m so sorry Jenn and praying for strength as you navigate through this difficult time.

Christina Trusdle
$ 100.00 USD
1 hour ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
1 hour ago

So sorry for your loss! Many prayers and much love!

Lisa Secrist
$ 50.00 USD
2 hours ago

We are so very sorry for your loss. Lifting each of you up in prayer.

Anonymous Giver
$ 1000.00 USD
2 hours ago

We are so sorry and we are praying for you and the boys.

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
2 hours ago

Praying for you all. We love you!

Emily Mullins
$ 50.00 USD
2 hours ago

I am praying continually for you and the entire family. I cannot imagine what you are going through. We are here if you need anything at all❤️

