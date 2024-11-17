Supporting Sergeant Jeannine Bedard

Please take a moment to read the story of my amazingly strong and beautiful friend, Sergeant Jeannine Bedard. She is fighting not only for herself and her family, but for those who aren't able to use their voice and fight for what they believe in. The next step is going to be even more of a financial burden than she has already suffered. She is not ready to give up but needs your help to get there.

Sergeant Jeannine Bedard

Served 24 years

Los Angeles Police Department

March 2020 a worldwide pandemic was declared.

Sergeant Bedard worked through the entire pandemic. All first responders were hailed as heroes for protecting and serving the citizens of Los Angeles through this emergency.





Approximately, 18 months later, the City of Los Angeles issued a City Ordinance 187134, which mandated all city employees be vaccinated by December 18, 2021. If a city employee refused to be vaccinated, they would be terminated from their employment. Employees pushed back regarding the vaccine mandate. A City Notice was distributed along with the City Ordinance, which allowed employees to submit religious or medical exemptions for those who chose not to be vaccinated. The Notice also stated that officers who chose not to be vaccinated would be charged for their own testing (Violation of the Labor Code) and would have to test on their own time (A way to force and coerce employees to be vaccinated.) The employee’s paycheck would be deducted $520 a month.

Sergeant Bedard voiced her concerns regarding the unlawful tactics being used against officers to force them to take a vaccine that did not stop the disease, nor stop the transmission. She also pointed out the illegal provision (Charging for testing) in the Notice officers were ordered to sign.

Sergeant Bedard refused to agree to the terms in the Notice containing the illegal provision and was summarily terminated from the police department.

Since 2021, Sergeant Bedard has been battling in court to get reinstated to her position and receive her backpay and benefits. The Appellate Court of California (Case Number B331062) heard her case on August 14, 2024. An opinion was rendered on October 31, 2024, but the ruling was not favorable for Sergeant Bedard.

Sergeant Bedard is not done fighting this battle!

She understands how important this case is to ALL the city employees who did not have the ability to fight this issue in court. She is fighting for everyone that was terminated for not complying with the vaccine mandate in Los Angeles, as well as worldwide!

Currently, five LAPD officers and two LAFD firefighters are continuing the fight and are waiting to have their cases heard in the Appellate Court.

Please continue to pray and support the individuals fighting for our freedoms!

If you are able to donate to help fund the continuing legal challenges she has ahead of her, please do. No amount is too small. A positive outcome in her favor will help those who are still fighting their own battles. If you are unable to donate financially, please keep Sergeant Bedard in your prayers and share this with friends and family.

Faith and Fear Both Demand You Believe in Something You Cannot See.

Be Not Afraid!