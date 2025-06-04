Campaign Image

Squirrel hill activism

Goal:

 USD $50,000

Raised:

 USD $3,579

Campaign created by jeremy brokaw

Squirrel hill activism

My name is Jeremy Brokaw I'm being wrongfully accused of littering in squirrel hill. they doxed my name, business, family and with continuous harassment from public and antifa. all I did was exercise my 1st amendment right of free speech and distribute legal literature to residents. please help me clear my name and raise some money for legal fees and the fines that are accumulated. Thank You and God Bless....... TAV

Carltheflpatriot
$ 50.00 USD
7 days ago

Keep fighting 💪🏻 brother!!

TruckerWaffen
$ 40.00 USD
10 days ago

Give em Hell brother!! WFP o/

Fores kin b
$ 15.00 USD
14 days ago

The chutzpah of some people. Too far too fast. Think they'd learn after 1030

Some Muppet
$ 10.00 USD
16 days ago

God be with you. There will soon come a day when this is unnecessary. o/

Warbler
$ 200.00 USD
21 days ago

Fight the good fight, brother o///

Resist
$ 50.00 USD
23 days ago

F*CK THOSE SQUIRELLS

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
23 days ago

Adding to the defense jar. Good Luck! - VanHEILen651

Anonymous Giver
$ 30.00 USD
29 days ago

.want to send 29.76, because,divided by two...fsb

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
29 days ago

Good luck! From- VanHEILen651

Anonymous Giver
$ 19.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

1rst amendment!!!

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
1 month ago

Giving what I can, you got this!

Wayne Train
$ 200.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
1 month ago

Goldbergshekelstein
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Stay strong brother!!!

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
1 month ago

Nunya Business
$ 10.00 USD
1 month ago

Give em' hell brother!

Anonymous Giver
$ 88.00 USD
1 month ago

Hope this helps Brother.

AnimalKrakker
$ 10.00 USD
1 month ago

Handsome Truth
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Drop the charges you filthy heebs! it's free speech!

