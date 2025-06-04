Squirrel hill activism

Goal:
USD $50,000
Raised:
USD $3,579
My name is Jeremy Brokaw I'm being wrongfully accused of littering in squirrel hill. they doxed my name, business, family and with continuous harassment from public and antifa. all I did was exercise my 1st amendment right of free speech and distribute legal literature to residents. please help me clear my name and raise some money for legal fees and the fines that are accumulated. Thank You and God Bless....... TAV
Keep fighting 💪🏻 brother!!
Give em Hell brother!! WFP o/
The chutzpah of some people. Too far too fast. Think they'd learn after 1030
God be with you. There will soon come a day when this is unnecessary. o/
Fight the good fight, brother o///
F*CK THOSE SQUIRELLS
Adding to the defense jar. Good Luck! - VanHEILen651
.want to send 29.76, because,divided by two...fsb
Good luck! From- VanHEILen651
1rst amendment!!!
Giving what I can, you got this!
Stay strong brother!!!
Give em' hell brother!
Hope this helps Brother.
Drop the charges you filthy heebs! it's free speech!
